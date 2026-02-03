Six rising stars who could light up this year's Six Nations

Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Tommy O’Brien (Ireland)

THE MANNER IN which he has taken to international rugby almost makes it feel like Tommy O’Brien has been playing at this level for a few years, but he is set for his Six Nations debut on Thursday night in Paris. The Leinster man has scored five tries in six caps so far and has also impressed with his defensive power and work-rate. He will be hoping for chances to show his searing pace, which was clocked at a remarkable 10.7 metres per second a few years ago.

- Murray Kinsella

Eliot Blondet / AbacaPress / Alamy Stock Photo Eliot Blondet / AbacaPress / Alamy Stock Photo / AbacaPress / Alamy Stock Photo

Kalvin Gourgues (France)

Fabien Galthié has entrusted the 20-year-old Gourgues as one of his two backline replacements on France’s 6-2 bench to face Ireland. The Toulouse talent has played most of his rugby in both centre positions but can equally break a game open from fullback or out-half. Gourgues will do well to dislodge one of Bordeaux’s midfield duo, Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Deporteere, from Galthié’s XV, but he could electrify from the bench when the game loosens up this Thursday night.

- Gavan Casey

Eric McCowat / Alamy Stock Photo Eric McCowat / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Liam McConnell (Scotland)

The Scots already had some nice options in their back row, but 21-year-old McConnell is an emerging force, having made his Scotland debut in November against the US. He was good enough to play for the Scotland U20s over three consecutive seasons and has brought his disruptive qualities into senior professional rugby with Edinburgh. The blindside flanker is a turnover merchant at the breakdown and lineout, as well as a threat with ball in hand.

- Murray Kinsella

Alexandre Dimou / Alexpress/Alamy Stock Photo Alexandre Dimou / Alexpress/Alamy Stock Photo / Alexpress/Alamy Stock Photo

Gaël Dréan (France)

Was pushing for a place in the team to face Ireland but misses out to 21-year-old Theo Atissogbe in the 14 shirt. Dréan is yet to be capped by France but with 12 tries in 14 starts for Toulon this season, he’s worked his way up the queue and into the French squad ahead of Damian Penaud – one of the shock omissions made by Fabien Galthié. A lethal finisher, the 25-year-old Toulon man will surely get his chance to shine later in the tournament as Galthié looks to grow his options.

- Ciarán Kennedy

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Edwin Edogbo (Ireland)

Maybe it’s no surprise Andy Farrell has decided against throwing Edogbo straight into the deep end against France, but we’ll see him in a green jersey before the championship ends.

The big Munster powerhouse is such an exciting prospect, and is already making a big impact for the province having finally recovered from two serious injury setbacks. The power is what stands out, but Edogbo, 23, is also a good breakdown threat and is perhaps more agile than his size might suggest – maybe that’s down to his younger days playing tennis. His time will come, and there’s no doubt he’s one of the most exciting young players Irish rugby has produced in recent years.

- Ciarán Kennedy

Bradley Collyer / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Bradley Collyer / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Billy Sela (England)

With Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour out injured, England’s tighthead stocks have been diminished; the 33-year-old Trevor Davison will back up Joe Heyes in their championship opener at home to Wales. Bath powerhouse Billy Sela could yet force his way into Steve Borthwick’s reckoning before tournament’s end. The 20-year-old has struggled for minutes behind Stuart at club level but his dynamism in the loose has caught the eye in the Lion’s absence in recent weeks. Sela also featured in both England ‘A’ games in November.

- Gavan Casey