France's Lucu a doubt for Six Nations opener vs Ireland

FRANCE SCRUM-HALF Maxime Lucu is at risk of missing the start of the Six Nations with a knee sprain, his club coach Yannick Bru said on Wednesday.

The injury comes after Lucu, 32, played the full 80 minutes of Bordeaux-Begles’s French Top 14 win over Racing 92 on Saturday.

“If he works hard, it will be four weeks,” Bru told AFP. “If not, it will be six.”

France start the defence of their Six Nations title on February 5 against Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Paris. Lucu had been expected to start on the bench as back-up to the returning Antoine Dupont.

Superstar Dupont has been sidelined from France duty since last March after suffering a serious knee injury against Ireland in the Six Nations.

Since returning for club Toulouse in late-November, the 29-year-old has scored three tries in five games, including a stellar double against La Rochelle on December 28.