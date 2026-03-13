More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Six Nations 2026

Video: Six Nations Super Saturday Preview with Ciarán and Murray

Ciarán Kennedy joins Murray Kinsella from Lansdowne rugby club to look ahead to the final day of the 2026 Six Nations Championship, where Ireland and Scotland go head to head for the Triple Crown… and possibly even more.
3.34pm, 13 Mar 2026

The42.ie / YouTube

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie