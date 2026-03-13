Video: Six Nations Super Saturday Preview with Ciarán and Murray
Ciarán Kennedy joins Murray Kinsella from Lansdowne rugby club to look ahead to the final day of the 2026 Six Nations Championship, where Ireland and Scotland go head to head for the Triple Crown… and possibly even more.
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Video: Six Nations Super Saturday Preview with Ciarán and Murray
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Ireland Irish Rugby Rugby Six Nations 2026