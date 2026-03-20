Stuart McCloskey makes four-man shortlist for Six Nations Player of the Championship

IRELAND CENTRE STUART McCloskey has been named on a four-man shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

The 33-year-old centre played every minute of the tournament as he ranked joint-top for try assists (six), turnovers won (eight), and ‘dominant contact’ (18). He also rated second for defenders beaten (20) and post-contact metres (105).

Advertisement

McCloskey has been recognised for his “series of powerful and influential displays in midfield, providing leadership and impact at key moments throughout the Championship, that helped Ireland claim this year’s Triple Crown”.

The reigning Six Nations Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, has been nominated again for the 2026 award. His nine tries helped France to defend their title.

The 2024 holder, Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello, is also shortlisted for the third consecutive year, while Scotland winger Kyle Steyn completes the nominations.

The winner will be determined by a public vote, here, which closes on Thursday, March 26th, at 9am.