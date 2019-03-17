Grand Slam winners Wales dominate Six Nations Player of the Championship shortlist

CAPTAIN ALUN WYN Jones is one of four members of Wales’ Grand Slam-winning team on a six-man shortlist for the Six Nations’ Player of the Championship award.

Jones – Wales’ inspirational skipper who earned his 134th Test cap in the victory over Ireland on Saturday – is joined by a trio of backline team-mates in Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes.

The quartet all played key roles as Warren Gatland’s men completed a clean sweep of wins for the third time under the New Zealander. England’s Jonny May and Tom Curry round off the shortlist.

May was the top try-scorer in the championship with six, while 20-year-old flanker Curry was arguably the breakout star of the tournament, excelling in the number seven shirt for Eddie Jones’ side.

Jacob Stockdale of Ireland won last year’s award, with Scotland’s Stuart Hogg collecting the honour following each of the two previous campaigns.

Fans will again select this season’s winner and have until Wednesday to vote.

