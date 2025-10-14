Slaughtneil set to appeal Derry semi-final result after another two-pointer controversy

DERRY CLUB SLAUGHTNEIL are unlikely to get much satisfaction when they appeal the result of their county semi-final loss to Newbridge on Sunday.

While Slaughtneil have sought a hearing, it’s understood that Newbridge have not lodged a counter-objection. That means the Central Competitions Committee in Derry can hear the case tonight (Tuesday).

If their appeal is rejected, Slaughtneil have the option of escalating the case to the hearings committee of the Ulster Council.

This would be a controversial move, given the Derry county final, between Newbridge and Magherafelt, is scheduled for this weekend given their club representatives are in the preliminary round of the Ulster club championship against Antrim champions Dunloy on 2 November.

It’s understood that they are unhappy with two decisions late on in the game by referee Martin McErlain.

The first concerned Shane McGuigan who shot for a score while close to the two-point arc. The shot was given as a single point though footage would suggest it was a very close call.

Given as a single score, that nudged Slaughtneil ahead by a single point, 1-16 to 0-18.

The second decision they are annoyed about came after the resulting Newbridge kickout. After the ball broke between two Slaughtneil players, Newbridge were awarded a free and McErlain felt that they were impeded in getting the ball back as he went to advance it by 50 metres.

However, the distance the ball was brought forward was questionable and it presented Conor Doherty with a two-point free chance, which he converted.

This is the latest controversy around the two-point arc rule.

Slaughtneil may feel they have some precedent with what happened in the Fermanagh league final in mid-August.

In that game, Derrygonnelly Harps had two late two-point scores even though video evidence showed both were inside the arc. The final score was Derrygonnelly 0-17 to Erne Gaels 0-15.

Erne Gaels appealed the result of the game to the Fermanagh county board. When they contacted Derrygonnelly, the Derrygonnelly club agreed that the result was incorrect, therefore the county board have ordered a replay of the league final.

As it happens, both teams have made it to this weekend’s senior championship final and the league final is on ice, for now.

However, the Fermanagh example was one of accounting, much more clear-cut than the McGuigan shot, while they are also arguing over a referee decision following that incident.

However, this is just the latest controversy surrounding the two-point arc, voted in on a permanent basis at Special Congress.

Offaly club Shamrocks sought a hearing over a score by a Ferbane player in their quarter-final defeat, believing him to be inside the arc and awarded two points for the score.

In Mayo, an appeal by Hollymount Carramore over a Kilmaine score that incorrectly awarded as a two-pointer by Kevin Mullin, was turned down by the county board. They later escalated the case to the Connacht Council, who upheld the original decision.

It would appear the rule will continue to cause controversy, at least within the club system.