Tuesday 3 November 2020
Sligo footballers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Galway clash

Sligo are due to play Galway in the Connacht championship on Saturday afternoon.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:33 AM
Sligo say the players in question 'are doing well'.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

MULTIPLE PLAYERS IN the Sligo inter-county football squad have tested positive for Covid-19, the Sligo county board confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Further members of the squad are currently awaiting test results. 

The news comes four days before Sligo are due to open their 2020 championship campaign with a Connacht semi-final against Galway on Saturday afternoon.

The statement read: “Sligo GAA wish to confirm that a number of members of the Sligo football panel have unfortunately returned a positive Covid-19 test.

“The players in question are currently in isolation and following HSE guideline as are a number of close contacts.

“The players are doing well. A number of the squad are currently awaiting further test results.

“Sligo GAA are currently liaising with GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA.”

