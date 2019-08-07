Sligo put faith in Taylor for 2020 after difficult first season in charge

PAUL TAYLOR WILL continue as manager of the Sligo senior footballers after the County Board confirmed today that he has been “unanimously ratified” for a second season in charge.

The former county player will be aiming to oversee a much-improved showing from the Yeats County in 2020, after they lost all 10 of the games they were involved in this year.

Following their relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, Sligo suffered a 3-11 to 0-7 defeat to Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-finals.

Their season came to an end in Tullamore on 23 June, when Offaly recorded a 3-17 to 0-15 victory in the second round of the qualifiers.

Taylor, a former Sligo U21 manager, succeeded Cathal Corey in the senior job for 2019. He previously served as a senior selector during Kevin Walsh’s tenure.