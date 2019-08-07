This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sligo put faith in Taylor for 2020 after difficult first season in charge

From the FBD League to the All-Ireland qualifiers, the Yeats County lost all 10 of their games in 2019.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 5:57 PM
43 minutes ago 439 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4756329
Sligo senior football manager Paul Taylor.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Sligo senior football manager Paul Taylor.
Sligo senior football manager Paul Taylor.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

PAUL TAYLOR WILL continue as manager of the Sligo senior footballers after the County Board confirmed today that he has been “unanimously ratified” for a second season in charge.

The former county player will be aiming to oversee a much-improved showing from the Yeats County in 2020, after they lost all 10 of the games they were involved in this year.

Following their relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, Sligo suffered a 3-11 to 0-7 defeat to Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-finals.

Their season came to an end in Tullamore on 23 June, when Offaly recorded a 3-17 to 0-15 victory in the second round of the qualifiers.

Taylor, a former Sligo U21 manager, succeeded Cathal Corey in the senior job for 2019. He previously served as a senior selector during Kevin Walsh’s tenure.

