Sligo Rovers to provide free jerseys to all babies born locally

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE unveiled an initiative described as “one of the most significant community projects” in the history of the SSE Airtricity League club.

The Showgrounds outfit are seeking to safeguard their future by offering free jerseys to every baby born this year at Sligo University Hospital.

“Sligo Rovers has existed through 93 years because each generation has passed their love of the club on to the next,” said Colin Feehily, the club’s CEO.

“We are very proud of what Rovers means to our region and how it can form a part of all our lives and connect us as well. We are taking this measure to bring that feeling to even more people.”

The club anticipates that more than a thousand replicas of their home shirt for the 2021 season will be donated to families of newborns in Sligo and parts of Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan and Mayo.

Feehily added: “The idea stemmed from our Supporters Trust who helped make it happen. I’d also like to thank our sponsors for being very supportive in allowing us to make it logistically possible and financially viable. As well as our supporters, the business community has constantly backed us this last year.

“Most of all, we’re very happy to be bringing extra smiles to those in Sligo University Hospital. As we pass on these kits to the staff today to give to families, we want to express our huge gratitude to all of the employees at the hospital. Their work over this past year has been incredible.”

Last year, Sligo Rovers fundraised €400,000 through the community which helped keep the club afloat in spite of the pandemic, with Liam Buckley’s side going on to achieve qualification for Europe by finishing in fourth place in the Premier Division.

Gerard O’Connor of the Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust said: “We saw a demand for a product like this and thought ‘how can we bring it to as many supporters as possible, as well as introducing Rovers to people who may previously not be fans?’

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The club and the Trust work together on many projects and I’m delighted it has come to fruition. We also hope it is something for families not from Sligo and who may be seeking a connection to the area. Now, as they grow their family, they are also Rovers fans as well.”

The new season will begin for Sligo Rovers with a Premier Division game at home to FAI Cup holders Dundalk on Saturday evening.

“This is a very novel idea and will be a lovely memento for the babies born in the hospital this year,” said Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at Sligo University Hospital.

“We are very grateful to Sligo Rovers and the wider community in County Sligo and beyond for their ongoing support of the hospital.”