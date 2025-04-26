Late drama as Sligo Rovers rescue draw against 10-man Cork City

Sligo Rovers 1

Cork City 1

FRANCELY LOMBOTO RESCUED a draw for Sligo Rovers with his 91st minute equaliser at home against 10-man Cork City.

Kitt Nelson had given City the lead on 77 minutes, before Lomboto made it one apiece with his late, late equaliser.

City finished the game with 10 men after Joshua Firzpatrick was dismissed minutes after his introduction.

With four defeats in their last five games respectively, both sides came into this tie with a view that this was a must-win game.

Sligo occupied bottom spot in the table coming into this game, knowing a win could take them off bottom if they improved their goal difference by more than two goals.

Cork City were sitting second bottom, and a win would have taken them into eighth spot above Waterford.

The hosts were on top early on, with Jad Hakiki pulling his shot wide after Reece Hutchinson’s lay off with two minutes on the clock.

That was really as close as either side came to opening the scoring in the first half, with Tom Clancy’s side looking more threatening after the restart.

Owen Elding couldn’t quite control the ball after he broke forward, while Benny Couto’s cross almost finding Djenairo Daniels inside the box, but there was too much power on the cross.

The deadlock was broken on 75 minutes when Nelson poked in from close range after Sligo failed to clear their lines.

Minutes later, Fitzpatrick was given a straight red shortly after his introduction for what the referee judged to be an apparent headbutt.

And Sligo were level in additional time when Stephen Mallon’s cross was nodded on by Owen Elding, with Lomboto on hand to get the all-important goal.

Both sides had coaches sent off after the full-time whistle, with both having to settle for a point.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Conor Reynolds (Daire Patton, 72), Gareth McElroy, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson, Ronan Manning (Matty Wolfe, 92), Jake Doyle-Hayes, Owen Elding, Jad Hakiki (Stephen Mallon, 72), Will Fitzgerald, Cian Kavanagh (Francely Lomboto, 62).

Cork City: Tein Troost, Milan Mbeng, Charlie Lyons, Darragh Crowley, Bernardo Couto (Matthew Kiernan, 64), Evan McLaughlin, Kitt Nelson (Rio Shipston, 82), Sean Murray, Alex Nolan (Joshua Fitzpatrick, 53), Cathal O’Sullivan, Djenairo Daniels.

Referee: Rob Harvey.