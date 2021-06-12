Chris Lyons the hero for Drogheda as Louth club shock Sligo

Sligo Rovers 1

Drogheda United 2

TWO SUPERB STRIKES from Chris Lyons earned a huge three points as Drogheda United halted league leaders’ Sligo Rovers’ unbeaten run of form.

Lyons struck on nine minutes, and around the hour mark to shock a Sligo side who hoped to gain a lead at the top.

Blaney netted late for Sligo in the dying seconds, but it was too little too late.

The Bit O’Red knew that three points against Drogheda would give them a three point cushion at the top of the table, following Shamrock Rovers’ draw with Finn Harps on Friday night.

The league leaders have picked up five wins on the bounce, including the walkover over Waterford. But, United have been one of the form teams recently, with four wins in their last five games.

The Louth side had the league’s best goal difference coming into this game, helped massively by the 7-0 victory over Waterford.

Liam Buckley had to make do without Jamaican striker Romeo Parkes, who is suspended following a red card against Finn Harps just before the mid-season break.

It was the visitors who started brightest, putting pressure on the home rearguard from the off.

The Louth side were looking dangerous on the attack, and made it count on nine minutes.

Chris Lyons celebrates his first goal. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Rovers lost the ball in midfield, allowing Lyons the time and space to attempt an audacious lob over the head of Ed McGinty, giving his side the lead in the stunning fashion.

Mark Doyle clipped the crossbar following a cross from Dane Massey, before Conor Kane dragged his shot wide.

The Bit O’Red were looking somewhat off-colour, with their closest attempts on goal coming through Walter Figueira and Jordan Gibson, although David Odomosu enjoyed a relatively quiet first-half.

There was a sense of urgency about Liam Buckley’s men in the second half, with the introduction of Johnny Kenny and Colm Horgan revitalising their attack.

Lewis Bank’s header hit the crossbar, with Figueira and Gibson also trying their luck.

But the impressive Drogs doubled their lead on 62 minutes when a superb strike from Lyons from the left smacked the back of the net.

The visitors deserved their lead, but an off colour Sligo side tried to find a way back into the game, only to be denied by superb defending from the visitors.

With seconds left on the clock, Blaney nodded a Rovers corner past Odumosu to give his side hope in the dying seconds, but it was little more than that.

The Bit O’Red will be disappointed, but they remain top. Drogheda, who deserved all three points, remain in fourth, six points off the lead.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt, Walter Figueira, Niall Morahan (Johhny Kenny, 46), Greg Bolger, Mark Byrne (Colm Horgan, 46), Jordan Gibson, Ryan DeVries (Cillian heaney, 89),

Drogheda United: David Odumosu, James Brown, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey, Jake Hyland, Darragh Markey (James Clarke, 78), Gary Deegan, Mark Doyle, Chris Lyons (Dinny Corcoran, 70), Ronan Murray (Killian Philips, 62).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.