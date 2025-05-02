Sligo Rovers rally from two goals down to earn point against Drogheda

Sligo Rovers 2

Drogheda United 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS CAME from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Drogheda United at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

Owen Elding’s sixth of the season and an own goal gave the Bit O’Red a valuable point, after Conor Keeley and Thomas Oluwa had given the visitors the lead.

Drogheda now drop to second spot in the table, with just one win in their last five games.

It was the meeting of top and bottom at The Showgrounds on Friday night, as strugglers Sligo Rovers hosted Drogheda United.

The hosts have struggled to really get going this season, winning just two games in their opening 12 games.

John Russell’s side had just one win in their last eight games coming into Friday night’s meeting with the table toppers in Sligo.

Kevin Doherty’s side have been in sensational form this season, losing just twice in their opening 12 games.

The Louth side started brightly on Friday night, with Thomas Oluwa forcing John Mahon into a last ditch tackle after just six minutes inside the six yard box.

Andrew Quinn’s header from a corner was saved by Sam Sargeant in the Sligo goals, before the hosts had their first chance of the game.

Jake Doyle-Hayes’ free-kick from the left came to Owen Elding, but the 19-year-old misjudged the flight of the ball and skewed his attempt at getting control of it.

A brilliant ball from Elding seconds later just needed a touch at the far post, but Will Fitzgerald couldn’t get there in time. Keeley headed over on 24 minutes from a corner, but four minutes later he was celebrating.

Shane Farrell’s free-kick got a touch inside the box and came to Keeley. who poked in past Sargeant to put the visitors ahead.

It could have been game over, but Sligo weren’t willing to give up, to their credit. Four minutes after conceding a second, Sligo were given a lifeline when Elding netted his sixth of the season.

Fantastic work from Fitzgerald on the left set this goal up, as the Limerick native shook off three Drogs players to get the cross in to the perfect area, with Elding wise to it, getting the touch to make it 2-1.

And six minutes later, the sides were level.

Francely Lomboto’s cross was turned into his own net by James Bolger, with all to play for for the final 17 minutes. Drogs thought they had snatched a late winner with two minutes to go, but somehow the hosts cleared it from inside the six yard box on three occasions in the one attack, with the Showgrounds breathing a collective sigh of relief as it was cleared eventually.

The hosts almost find a winner themselves, but Fitzgerald’s shot from distance was pulled just wide of the post.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Conor Reynolds (Harvey Lintott, 60), Gareth McElroy, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Connor Malley (Matty Wolfe, 87), Owen Elding, Jad Hakiki (Francely Lomboto, 46), Will Fitzgerald, Cian Kavanagh (Stephen Mallon, 69).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison, Elicha Ahui (Owen Lambe, 68), Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger, Conor Kane, Paul Doyle (Ryan Brennan, 5), Shane Farrell, Darragh Markey, Warren Davis (Douglas James Taylor, 68), Thomas Oluwa.

Referee: Paul Norton.