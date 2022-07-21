Sligo Rovers goalkeeper joins Oxford United for undisclosed fee

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed that goalkeeper Edward McGinty has joined English League One club Oxford United.

McGinty has made the move for an undisclosed fee, that could bring in a six-figure fee for the club.

The netminder arrived at the club as a young goalkeeper in 2016, making his senior debut in Drogheda on the final day of the 2016 season and then becoming an ever-present, making 105 appearances for the Sligo Rovers first team.

McGinty’s final appearance was in last week’s penalty shootout win over Bala Town in the Europa Conference League, saving two penalties against their Welsh opponents.

“We were sorry to see Ed leave,” said Sligo Rovers manager John Russell.

“It was emotional for everyone. Ed has been at this club for a number of years, and during that time we have seen him develop through our Academy and into our First Team where he became the number one goalkeeper.

“Ed has got all the attributes to go to the highest level so we knew this day would come eventually. He has worked extremely hard and given his all for Sligo Rovers.

“We wish him all the best as he makes the next step in his career. He has left a great legacy behind, and our supporters will never forget his last game for the club.”

