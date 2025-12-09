'The best young manager in the league' commits to Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS manager John Russell has signed a new multi-year deal, the club have confirmed.

The 40-year-old coach earned a 2025 PFAI Manager of the Year nomination after guiding the Bit O’Red to a seventh-place finish in the Premier Division.

Galway-born Russell had three spells as a player with Sligo, making over 100 appearances, before succeeding Liam Buckley as manager, initially on an interim basis in May 2022, having previously worked as assistant boss.

Advertisement

The 2013 Premier Division winner also briefly served as manager of Mayo League’s Westport United before agreeing to become Buckley’s number two.

After losing several key players ahead of the 2025 season, Sligo Rovers struggled initially and found themselves bottom of the table for a period.

But some astute summer signings, coupled with promising youngsters such as Owen Elding impressing, saw the club pick up 29 points from 19 games in the second half of the season and finish two points above the relegation places.

“Significant investment at certain clubs as well as the introduction of multi-club ownership models have put serious pressure on our club model and our ability to compete for silverware and those coveted European places,” Russell said after signing the new deal.

“We understand this. We know we’re up against it each year, but we must continue to innovate, develop and improve the players, stick to our principles and keep believing in what we’re doing.

“Our club is special. Sligo Rovers is more than just a football club. It’s the heartbeat of the community. In life, we all want to be part of something bigger.

Club chairperson Tommy Higgins added, “In having John in charge, we have who we believe is the best young manager in the league leading our first team and shaping how the club will evolve over the next few years.

“Last year was another very challenging year for the club on and off the pitch. However, we faced adversity and came out stronger at the far end, and John has assembled a really competitive squad already, well ahead of the new season.”