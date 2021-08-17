Sligo's SOS call as they snap up former Bohs star Wright to salvage European hopes

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE signed former Bohemians striker Andre Wright as they bid to get their stuttering Premier Division season back on the track – and salvage their European qualification hopes.

The Bit O’Red had a tremendous start to the campaign but have lost five of their last eight, with two wins and a draw leaving them in fourth spot, just four points clear of Bohs.

Liam Buckley has acted to inject fresh life into his team by signing Wright, who was named in the 2020 Premier Division team of the season and scored 16 goals in 35 games for his old club, until the end of this term.

Sligo haven’t scored a league goal since July 3 – losing three successive fixtures as their early title challenge went up in smoke – and with a place in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers now their main target, Buckley has secured the services of Wright, the forward who left Dalymount Park for Ayr United in Scotland ahead of this season.

Sligo manager Liam Buckley. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’m very happy. It’s been frustrating with a disrupted few months so I’m really excited now,” Wright said.

“I had a relatively successful time at Bohemians and I have that bit of experience which I know will stand to me. I know my job is scoring goals and to perform well for the team. The manager told me what he wants, what he thinks I can bring and what is expected of me.

The pressure to score goals and perform well for the team is part of the job as a footballer and I’m just excited to get started. I know about the club from playing in Sligo. There is a possibility to finish high up in the league and we know what comes with that. That excites me and I’m coming to Sligo to give my best for the club and myself.”

The club confirmed that Wright has not yet trained with his new teammates and will not feature at home to Derry City on Saturday, but rather the away clash with Drogheda United on September 3.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Andre is a great addition. He’s been a target for quite some time and we’re delighted to complete the deal today,” Buckley added.

“Additional competition is always good for the squad and it will give a lift to everyone to have another quality player with us. We have a lot to play for in the coming months and despite the run we’ve had, we’re still in a strong position.

“We’re still in the market. As I said, there is a lot to play for and we’re doing all we can to steady the ship and kick on for the rest of the year.”