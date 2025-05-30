St Pat's return to winning ways thanks to Keena penalty

Sligo Rovers 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

AIDAN KEENA’S 10TH minute penalty saw St Patrick’s Athletic return to winning ways, as Stephen Kenny’s side move up to fourth spot in the table.

Keena’s first goal since March proved to be the difference, as Sligo remain bottom of the table, now a point off Cork City who picked up a draw against Shelbourne.

Four defeats in their last seven games means the Bit O’Red were still rooted to the bottom of the table coming into this game, but knew a win could see them move off bottom spot if Cork City were to lose or draw.

John Russell made two changes, with Jad Hakiki and Stephen Mallon dropping to the bench as Ronan Manning and Jake Doyle-Hayes came into the team.

The Saints’ form has been a mixed bag of late, with three defeats from their last five games, but Stephen Kenny knew a win at The Showgrounds could move his side second if other results went their way.

Kenny made five changes from the side that drew with Waterford last week.

Mason Melia and Chris Forrester didn’t make the squad through injury, while Barry Baggley was suspended.

Jake Mulraney and Axel Sjoberg dropped to the bench, while Aidan Keena, Ryan McLaughlin, Simon Power, Jason McClelland all returned to the team. As did Jamie Lennon, who returned from suspension.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang was named to start after being an unused sub for Ghana in their defeat to Nigeria earlier this week.

The Inchicore side dominated the early exchanges of this tie, and went ahead after ten minutes thanks to Aidan Keena’s well struck penalty after Simon Power was tripped just inside the box by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

In truth, there were few chances to discuss following the penalty, but the visitors were the better side early on.

There was an improvement in the hosts after the re-start, with Ronan Manning’s effort that smacked off the crossbar as close as Russell’s men would come to finding an equaliser.

The Saints were busier defensively in the second-half, but dealt well with everything Sligo threw their way, with Anang very comfortable in dealing with several Sligo chances late on.

Stephen Kenny’s side were deserving winners, and go into the break on a high, while Sligo’s miserable run continues.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Conor Reynolds (Kyle McDonagh 66), John Mahon, Gareth McElroy, Reece Hutchinson; Jake Doyle-Hayes, Matty Wolfe (Jad Hakiki 66); Will Fitzgerald, Ronan Manning (Francely Lomboto 78), Owen Elding; Cian Kavanagh (Wilson Waweru 45).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joe Anang; Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Redmond, Sean Hoare (Tom Grivosti 44), Anto Breslin; Jay McClelland, Jamie Lennon; Simon Power, Kian Leavy (Luke Turner 96), Zach Elbouzedi; Aidan Keena (Conor Carty 86).

Referee: Neil Doyle.