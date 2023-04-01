Nowak's header seals sixth win in seven for Bohs at The Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

BOHEMIANS MADE IT six wins from seven to move into top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Polish defender Krystian Nowak nodded a header into the Bit O’Red net late to to bring all three points back to Dublin.

Declan Devine’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far, winning five of their opening six prior to the international break.

They travelled to Sligo knowing that at least a point would see them regain top spot in the Premier Division, while Sligo needed a win to overtake Dundalk to move into third.

The Bit O’Red’s form has also been positive early in the campaign, losing one of their opening six games.

Four players were on duty with their countries during the break; Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata with New Zealand, Bogdan Vastsuk with Estonia and Stefan Radosavljevic with Faroe Islands.

John Russell’s injury woes deepened on their last day out, with two right backs in Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan suffering ankle injuries at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, while three players remain sidelined with ACL injuries.

In what was a fairly even first-half, neither goalkeeper was really threatened.

The hosts were looking dangerous on the attacking, particularly as Fabrice Hartmann was causing problems on the right wing.

But, the Dubliners were also looking lethal on the attack, with Jonathan Afolabi linking up well with James Akintunde, while Ali Coote was also trying to create chances, his effort early on sailing wide shortly after a dangerous cross from Akintunde just missed Afolabi.

James Talbot’s goal was rarely threatened, but the hosts did have one shot on target in the first-half, while the visitors didn’t see one effort on target in the first half.

The visitors looked increasingly threatening, with Adam McDonnell’s dipping effort just going over the crossbar on 67.

A lovely one-two between Akintunde and Coote ended with the former sending a close range shot into the arms of McNicholas in the Sligo goals.

Both sides were defending well, and again the second half was a tight affair, with the hosts creating plenty of half chances.

A lovely ball from Bogdan Vastsuk fell to Max Mata, but the striker’s header just floated over the bar.

With seven minutes remaining, Bohs hit the front. Coote’s corner was nodded in with precision by Polish defender Nowak who was left free.

That goal almost spurred Russell’s side on, but the closest they came to equalising was a volley from goalkeeper Luke McNicholas who made his way forward for a corner late on, he could only watch on in agony as his effort was over the bar.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan (Stefan Radosavljevic 79); Will Fitzgerald, Fabrice Hartmann; Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow 89); Max Mata.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Jay Benn (Grant Horton 65), Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Patrick Kirk; James McManus, Adam McDonnell; Alistair Coote (Declan McDaid 86), James Akintunde; James Clarke (Dylan Connolly 65); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.