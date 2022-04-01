Shelbourne shock Sligo Rovers to earn second win of season

Sligo Rovers 0

Shelbourne 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SHELBOURNE SHOCKED SLIGO Rovers to record only their second win of the season, inflicting a first defeat of the season on the Bit O’Red – ending their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Dan Carr’s first-half penalty separated the two sides on a night when the Bit O’Red were frustrated by the Dubliners.

The hosts came into this game in second place, one of the league’s most in-form teams.

Unbeaten in their opening six games, Liam Buckley’s side have been impressive so far, with his foreign legion settling in to life in the League of Ireland with ease.

Buckley made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers the week before the international break; Shane Blaney, Colm Hordan, Robbie McCourt and David Cawley came into the team. Nando Pijnaker, just back from international duty with New Zealand, dropped to the bench as did Paddy Kirk, Niall Morahan and Lewis Banks.

Shelbourne travelled to Sligo with just one win under their belt so far this season, suffering three defeats in their opening seven games. Manager Damien Duff made three changes to his side that lost to Finn Harps prior to the break.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke replaced Lewis Webb in goals, while Aodh Dervin and Shane Farrell came into the starting 11 in place of Sean Boyd and Brian McManus.

Despite Rovers’ impressive start to the season, they were second best in the opening stages. The Dubliners had the best of the opportunities, with the hosts pinned into their own half for spells during the opening stages.

Aaron O’Driscoll and Shane Farrell had Ed McGinty on his toes, with the latter finding space in the Rovers box to create chances.

Adam McDonnell’s free-kick was well gathered by Brendan Clarke, before Damien Duff’s side took the lead.

Referee Ray Matthews pointed to the spot on 33 minutes after he spotted a foul by Karl O’Sullivan in the box on Conor Kane.

Dan Carr sent McGinty the wrong way to put Shels ahead with his first goal of the season, a lead they deserved.

It felt as though the concession of that penalty gave the Bit O’Red the wake up call they needed, as they went on in search of a leveller.

Luke Byrne had to get in the way of Robbie McCourt’s free-kick, before the left-back got on the head of Colm Horgan’s cross only to nod it straight into the arms of Clarke.

The biggest concern for the hosts came on 45 minutes when Player of The Month Aidan Keena was forced off through injury, he was replaced by Max Mata who would have big boots to fill.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Rovers thought they were back on level terms shortly after the restart, but David Cawley didn’t get the connection he needed, before Rovers smacked the post from the corner, but Clarke in the Shels goals had been fouled in the build up.

The Bit O’Red pushed on in the final stages and threw absolutely everything they had forward to try and get something.

Superb stops from Brendan Clarke denied Rovers an equaliser, first from Seamas Keogh at close range, before denying the former Southampton youngster moments later.

Kyle O’Connor should have extended his side’s lead in the closing stages, but he took too long to shoot, allowing Garry Buckley the time to catch up with him.

Heroic defending in the closing stages from Duff’s men, despite being under severe pressure, secured all three points.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt (Paddy Kirk, 58), Karl O’Sullivan (Greg Bolger, 58), Adam McDonnell, David Cawley, Will Fitzgerald (Seamas Keogh, 58), Jordan Hamilton (Mark Byrne, 78), Aidan Keena (Max Mata, 45).

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke, Luke Byrne, John Ross Wilson, Conor Kane, Aaron O’Driscoll, Kameron Ledwidge, Mark Coyle, Aodh Dervin, Shane Farrell, Daniel Carr (Stanley Anaebonam, 90), Jordan McEneff (Kyle O’Connor, 81).

Referee: Ray Matthews.