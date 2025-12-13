Slot says 'no issue to resolve' with Salah after Liverpool return

LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH Arne Slot insisted there was “no issue to resolve” regarding Mohamed Salah as the Egypt international heads for the Africa Cup of Nations with uncertainty still surrounding his future.

The Egypt international returned to the squad for the 2-0 victory over Brighton after being dropped for his outspoken interview last weekend in which, among other things, he said he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and raised questions about his continued stay at Anfield.

But having come off the bench midway through the first half the 33-year-old’s corner allowed Hugo Ekitike to score his second – his first after 46 seconds was the fastest of the season – and in doing so the Egyptian surpassed Wayne Rooney’s Premier League goal involvement record with his 277th contribution (188 goals and 89 assists).

The club will continue to talk to Salah’s representatives while he is away but Slot remains optimistic.

“For me there is no issue to resolve. He is now the same as any other player,” said the Dutchman, who had talks with Salah on Friday.

“I usually never say anything about what we talk about, I am not going to make an exception now but I think actions speak louder than what has been said and he was in the squad again.

“When I had to make my first substitution, I brought him in and he performed as every fan including me would like him to today.

“The moment he is there I like to use him when we need him. When he came in, he had the performance like you would want him to to give.

“He was a threat and that is very important. When you play with attackers you are hoping they are a threat to the other team and Hugo was that as well and Florian (Wirtz) was that.”

After the final whistle Salah applauded all four sides of Anfield, although other team-mates did similar, but he lingered in front of the Kop as they chanted his name and patted the club crest on his shirt before leaving the pitch.

Slot did not think that was a farewell.

“He wasn’t the only player who walked around the pitch, thanking the fans because the fans deserved a thank you from us.

“Mo is going to go to AFCON, I hope he is going to do very well, and in the meantime we have to play here without him, without many players, but the good thing is we play Saturday and again Saturday.”

Despite the scoreline Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler left feeling they had opportunities.

“It is quite a frustrating result. The game was there to win, the performance was there,” he said.

“We deserved more but that is football, you have some days when you can create chance after chance and having a better start and defending set-pieces.

“We are all disappointed but we try to keep the positive things.”