Slovakia announce Euro 2020 play-off with Ireland will be played behind closed doors

THE SLOVAK FA have today announced that the Euro 2020 play-off with Ireland in Bratislava on 26 March will be played behind closed doors to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement on their website, the Slovak President Ján Kováčik announced that the game will go ahead on 26 March, but will do so in the absence of spectators.

The Slovak FA have guaranteed the refunding of tickets to all fans, 2,200 of whom are Irish.

In a statement, the FAI say “the decision has just been relayed to the Football Association of Ireland by the Slovakian FA following a directive from their government.

All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded.”

Supporters querying ticket refunds are asked to contact customer-relations@fai.ie

The Slovak government yesterday announced a 14-day suspension of all sporting events in the country, which began today and is scheduled to end on 24 March, two days before the Irish game, hence the directive to play the game without supporters.

Ireland must overcome Slovakia to advance to a play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland, the winners of which will qualify for Euro 2020.

More to follow