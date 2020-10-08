Byrne included in Ireland's matchday squad, Long and Cullen left out

Jack Byrne training in Bratislava last night.

Jack Byrne training in Bratislava last night.

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Jack Byrne has been named in Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad for tonight’s Euro 2020 play-off.

Stephen Kenny’s side are in Bratislava to take on Slovakia (7.45pm), and the Ireland boss has included 24-year-old Byrne, who is likely to be named among the substitutes.

Burnley defender Kevin Long and Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen have been left out.

Cullen, who signed for the Belgian club from West Ham this week, was called up on Tuesday to replace the injured Harry Arter.

The game is live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers.

Defenders: Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Matt Doherty, Cyrus Christie.

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Jack Byrne, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, Jayson Molumby.

Forwards: Shane Long, David McGoldrick, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!