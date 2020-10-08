BE PART OF THE TEAM

Byrne included in Ireland's matchday squad, Long and Cullen left out

Tonight sees the Boys in Green face Slovakia in a one-legged Euro 2020 play-off.

By Ben Blake Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 12:57 PM
46 minutes ago 2,623 Views 4 Comments
Jack Byrne training in Bratislava last night.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Jack Byrne has been named in Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad for tonight’s Euro 2020 play-off. 

Stephen Kenny’s side are in Bratislava to take on Slovakia (7.45pm), and the Ireland boss has included 24-year-old Byrne, who is likely to be named among the substitutes. 

Burnley defender Kevin Long and Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen have been left out. 

Cullen, who signed for the Belgian club from West Ham this week, was called up on Tuesday to replace the injured Harry Arter

The game is live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports. 

Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers.

Defenders: Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Matt Doherty, Cyrus Christie.

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, Jack Byrne, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, Jayson Molumby.  

Forwards: Shane Long, David McGoldrick, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah. 

