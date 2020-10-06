Josh Cullen called into Ireland squad for injured Arter after sealing Anderlecht move

JOSH CULLEN, NOW of Belgian club Anderlecht, has been called into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad, taking the place of the injured Harry Arter.

24-year-old midfielder Cullen links up with the squad ahead of their crucial Euros play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on Thursday [KO 7.45pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports].

The former Ireland U21 captain and West Ham player will remain in the set-up as Ireland face Wales in Dublin on Sunday and Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday in the Uefa Nations League, but the full focus will be on the all-important Bratislava battle.

The FAI confirmed the latest squad change this evening, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Arter missing out through a thigh injury.

Cullen — whose cross-Europe move to Vincent Kompany’s side was made official last night — joined the team this afternoon after training in Abbotstown, before their arrival in the Slovakian capital this evening.

Kevin Long and Cyrus Christie were other late call-ups, with captain Seamus Coleman and Darragh Lenihan also ruled out through injury.

The news of Cullen’s addition comes on a day when the FAI confirmed that a backroom team member had tested positive for Covid-19. The Essex-born midfielder tested positive for the virus himself ahead of West Ham’s Carabao Cup tie against Hull on 22 September.

Squad Update | Josh Cullen called up



The @rscanderlecht midfielder has been called into the squad to replace Harry Arter who misses out with a thigh injury



Cullen joined the squad this afternoon with the squad who have just touched down in Bratislava#COYBIG | #SVKIRL pic.twitter.com/uP1N8OO0dD — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 6, 2020

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

