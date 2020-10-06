BE PART OF THE TEAM

Josh Cullen called into Ireland squad for injured Arter after sealing Anderlecht move

Stephen Kenny’s Boys In Green face Slovakia in a crucial Euros play-off semi-final on Thursday.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 8:53 PM
JOSH CULLEN, NOW of Belgian club Anderlecht, has been called into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad, taking the place of the injured Harry Arter.

24-year-old midfielder Cullen links up with the squad ahead of their crucial Euros play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on Thursday [KO 7.45pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports].

The former Ireland U21 captain and West Ham player will remain in the set-up as Ireland face Wales in Dublin on Sunday and Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday in the Uefa Nations League, but the full focus will be on the all-important Bratislava battle.

The FAI confirmed the latest squad change this evening, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Arter missing out through a thigh injury.

Cullen — whose cross-Europe move to Vincent Kompany’s side was made official last night — joined the team this afternoon after training in Abbotstown, before their arrival in the Slovakian capital this evening.

Kevin Long and Cyrus Christie were other late call-ups, with captain Seamus Coleman and Darragh Lenihan also ruled out through injury.

The news of Cullen’s addition comes on a day when the FAI confirmed that a backroom team member had tested positive for Covid-19. The Essex-born midfielder tested positive for the virus himself ahead of West Ham’s Carabao Cup tie against Hull on 22 September.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
