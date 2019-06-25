Snookered: Ex-world champion flops in Open golf bid

FORMER SNOOKER WORLD champion Shaun Murphy and ex-international cricketer Sean Ervine failed to make the cut as they swapped the cue and bat for golf clubs in qualifying for the British Open on Monday.

Both were eligible to enter qualifying thanks to a scratch handicap, but on this evidence will not be rivalling the tour professionals in their adopted sport.

Murphy, ranked 14th in the world on the green baize, carded a 12-over-par 84 at County Louth.

“It is all a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of a laugh,” Murphy told the BBC earlier this month.

“The one thing I do have going for me is that I already have a full-time job. Golf isn’t my livelihood. Relative to the other players I will be playing against, it doesn’t really matter to me if I win or lose.”

Ervine, a former all-rounder for Zimbabwe, fared a little better but was still well off making it into the final round of qualifying with a five-over-par effort at Frilford Heath.

The 148th Open will take place at Royal Portrush from 18-21 July.

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!