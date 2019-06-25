This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Snookered: Ex-world champion flops in Open golf bid

Shaun Murphy and ex-international cricketer Sean Ervine both failed to make the cut.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:59 AM
38 minutes ago 1,838 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4696565
Shaun Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Shaun Murphy (file pic).
Shaun Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER SNOOKER WORLD champion Shaun Murphy and ex-international cricketer Sean Ervine failed to make the cut as they swapped the cue and bat for golf clubs in qualifying for the British Open on Monday.

Both were eligible to enter qualifying thanks to a scratch handicap, but on this evidence will not be rivalling the tour professionals in their adopted sport.

Murphy, ranked 14th in the world on the green baize, carded a 12-over-par 84 at County Louth.

“It is all a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of a laugh,” Murphy told the BBC earlier this month.

“The one thing I do have going for me is that I already have a full-time job. Golf isn’t my livelihood. Relative to the other players I will be playing against, it doesn’t really matter to me if I win or lose.”

Ervine, a former all-rounder for Zimbabwe, fared a little better but was still well off making it into the final round of qualifying with a five-over-par effort at Frilford Heath.

The 148th Open will take place at Royal Portrush from 18-21 July.

 - © AFP 2019

