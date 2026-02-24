Snoop Dogg welcomed in style on first visit to Swansea

SWANSEA CO-OWNER Snoop Dogg was greeted with twirling towels and a guard of honour on his first visit to the Welsh club.

The American rapper, who is a minority owner of the Championship club alongside American television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric, made his first appearance at the Swansea.com Stadium for Tuesday’s clash with Preston.

Liam Cullen rescued Swansea with a stoppage-time equaliser as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Daniel Jebbison ended an 11-game scoring drought in the first half to give Preston a deserved lead, but Cullen headed home in the fifth and final minute of added time.

Snoop Dogg joined the Swansea ownership group last July and made his way to south-West Wales after being at the Winter Olympics, where he served as Team USA’s honorary coach as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC.

The celebrity visit had created so much excitement that a 21,000 record crowd was expected at the Swansea.com Stadium, which opened in 2005.

Snoop Dogg, who had arrived at the stadium nearly three hours before the 7.45pm kick-off, had requested the crowd to be in their seats ahead of the action to twirl the complimentary towels – a staple action for supporters in American sports.

Snoop Dogg with Swansea city club mascot Cyril the Swan. Andrew Orchard / Andrew Orchard sports photography Andrew Orchard / Andrew Orchard sports photography / Andrew Orchard sports photography

The plea post on Swansea’s official X account was accompanied by a short video of the 54-year-old showing how he would like fans to do it.

The fans had obviously watched the video as Snoop took to the field through a guard of honour for Snoop made up of 20 youngsters representing Wales at the 2026 Street Child World Cup in North America.

Dressed in the club’s all-white colours, with a Swansea crest on his jacket, dark glasses and a beanie hat, Snoop made a pre-match lap of honour as fans twirled their towels with rock music booming in the background.

Snoop Dogg saluted the fans, shook hands with some, and had photographs taken with others. Club mascot Cyril the Swan even got a hug.

He eventually disappeared down the tunnel seven minutes later just before a light show started prior to kick-off.