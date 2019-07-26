This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No rolling about or diving' - Solskjaer praises United's new boy amid rough treatment

The Red Devils’ manager spoke of the bravery of Daniel James after yesterday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
37 minutes ago 1,162 Views 1 Comment
Manchester United's Daniel James.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has praised the honesty of Daniel James following the winger’s rough ride against Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

Manchester United’s £15 million signing was on the receiving end of a few heavy challenges from Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko as the Red Devils won 2-1 thanks to Angel Gomes’ 80th-minute strike.

The former Swansea City man has been thrown into the deep end in pre-season, receiving a taste of what the campaign ahead will be like as he becomes a marked man in a United shirt.

His manager was pleased to see how the 21-year-old handled things, however, telling reporters after the game: “Dan is so quick and it’s not easy to time tackles against him. I can understand why players mistime their tackles on him, but he’s a brave little boy and he just jumps up.

“He’s taken a few knocks on the tour, but as an old man I like to see tackles. There’s no rolling about or diving or feigning with Dan. If he stays down it’s because he’s injured.”

The Wales international has impressed in his first few appearances for the club following his move from South Wales this summer, and could be in line to make his first competitive appearance for the club in their Premier League opener against Chelsea on 11 August.

Unfortunately for Solskjaer, yesterday’s game did throw up one injury problem as defender Eric Bailly was stretchered off after just 10 minutes to add to his list of injury woes.

Despite the risk of seeing more of his players struck down by a rough tackle, Solskjaer is a strong advocate of physical clashes on the pitch.

“Of course, we want players to be looked after, but it’s a man sport,” he added. “We can’t lose tackling in football — as long as you tackle fairly.”

