BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams, not individuals

But the build-up to Tuesday’s key Group H encounter in Germany was dominated by the player’s Old Trafford future.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 8:25 AM
3 minutes ago 30 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293261
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Image: PA
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Image: PA

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise football is about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on the eve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit.

The 27-year-old capped an impressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spoke afterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash and derby against Manchester City.

But the build-up to Tuesday’s key Group H encounter in Germany was dominated by Pogba’s Old Trafford future after Raiola claimed his unhappy client would not sign a new deal and wanted to leave.

The France international came off the bench against Leipzig and almost inspired a comeback, but it was not enough and the 3-2 defeat means United will be playing Europa League football whether the midfielder is there or not.

“You have to ask Paul if he’s happy or unhappy,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

I’m not going to speak for him. He is focused on doing his best for the team when he’s here.

“He is working hard in training and he just needs to focus on his performances.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Now is not the time to discuss transfer targets and ins and outs.”

Pogba’s leap and header forced United’s second late on at Leipzig, where his stoppage-time cross was almost turned into his own goal by Nordi Mukiele.

But ultimately Solskjaer’s side had left themselves with a mountain to climb after a poor start in which they did not appear fully focused.

“The squad is fine,” the United boss told the press conference when asked about the impact of Raiola’s comment. “They’re a team and they stick together.

As soon as Paul’s agent realises this is a team sport and we work together, the better.

“That’s probably maybe the last thing I’ll say about that. I don’t want to spend energy on that.”

Asked if he spoken to Pogba about Raiola’s latest comments, Solskjaer said: “You know, what we speak about in the background is something else. As I said, I’m not going to talk about Paul’s agent anymore.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie