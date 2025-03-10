Advertisement
Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos CEO and minority shareholder at Manchester United (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeClaim

Some Man United players ‘probably are overpaid’

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has criticised members of the Red Devils squad.
7.13pm, 10 Mar 2025

MANCHESTER UNITED co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has said some of the club’s players are “not good enough” and “some probably are overpaid”.

The British billionaire, who took charge of footballing operations at United in February last year, referenced Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, plus Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are both on loan, as he spoke about “players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy” in an interview with the BBC.

Ratcliffe said: “These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17 million (€20 million) to buy him in the summer.”

Asked if he was suggesting those players were not good enough for United, Ratcliffe said: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for and accountable for, will take time.”

After United — currently 14th in the Premier League — finished eighth last season and won the FA Cup, they opted to stick with boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was subsequently sacked in October, being replaced by Ruben Amorim, and Ineos chairman Ratcliffe has accepted the decision to keep Ten Hag on was a mistake – and that the same applied to hiring Dan Ashworth as sporting director, a role he left in December.

“I agree the Erik ten Tag and Dan Ashworth decisions were errors,” Ratcliffe said.

“I think there were some mitigating circumstances, but ultimately they were errors. I accept that and I apologise for that.”

