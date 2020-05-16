This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Son Heung-Min set for Spurs return after completing army service

Spurs striker spent time in South Korea after completing his compulsory national service in the army.

By Press Association Saturday 16 May 2020, 12:44 PM
46 minutes ago 573 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5100720
Son on military service.
Image: AP/PA Images
Son on military service.
Son on military service.
Image: AP/PA Images

TOTTENHAM’S SOUTH Korean star Son Heung-min has travelled back to London ahead of a possible return to training. The 27-year-old spent time in Seoul after completing his compulsory national service in the South Korean Military Corps, where he finished among the top five performers.

He made his way back to London on Saturday and will not have to self-isolate unless he tests positive for coronavirus, in line with Premier League and Government protocols.

That means Son is set to be back at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground next week for solo sessions and could be free to join in group training as and when the Premier League allows it.

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed Son to fully recover from a broken arm, which looked set to rule him out for the season, while also giving him a chance to carry out his national service without it impacting on his career.

He was due to serve 21 months but earned an exemption after being part of his national team which won the Asian Games in 2018 and, as a result, only had to complete three weeks.

Press Association

