COBUS REINACH AND Malcolm Marx scored two tries apiece as South Africa beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham to win successive Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history.
The world champions’ relentless forward power ultimately proved the difference as they overturned a 10-point deficit after Argentina led 13-3 early in the first half, with the Springboks retaining the title on points difference from New Zealand.
Advertisement
Argentina were still 13-10 up at half-time thanks to the first of two Bautista Delguy tries and two penalties from Santiago Carreras, with the Springboks’ points coming via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty and a converted try from scrum-half Reinach.
But hooker Marx’s try early in the second half saw the Springboks lead for the first time at 15-13 before Reinach’s second of the match gave the Springboks breathing space.
And after Marx went over again, South Africa led 29-13 heading into the last quarter.
Delguy’s second try, in the 66th minute, gave Argentina renewed hope and with three minutes left Carreras’ penalty from the half-way line, which would have reduced South Africa’s lead to six points, hit the right post.
Carreras’ superb cross-kick allowed Argentina replacement Rodrigo Isgro to have the last word with a fine try, but the Pumas’ fightback was just too late to deny the Springboks, the double-defending world champions, another trophy.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
South Africa edge out Argentina to retain Rugby Championship
South Africa 29
Argentina 27
COBUS REINACH AND Malcolm Marx scored two tries apiece as South Africa beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham to win successive Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history.
The world champions’ relentless forward power ultimately proved the difference as they overturned a 10-point deficit after Argentina led 13-3 early in the first half, with the Springboks retaining the title on points difference from New Zealand.
Argentina were still 13-10 up at half-time thanks to the first of two Bautista Delguy tries and two penalties from Santiago Carreras, with the Springboks’ points coming via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty and a converted try from scrum-half Reinach.
But hooker Marx’s try early in the second half saw the Springboks lead for the first time at 15-13 before Reinach’s second of the match gave the Springboks breathing space.
And after Marx went over again, South Africa led 29-13 heading into the last quarter.
Delguy’s second try, in the 66th minute, gave Argentina renewed hope and with three minutes left Carreras’ penalty from the half-way line, which would have reduced South Africa’s lead to six points, hit the right post.
Carreras’ superb cross-kick allowed Argentina replacement Rodrigo Isgro to have the last word with a fine try, but the Pumas’ fightback was just too late to deny the Springboks, the double-defending world champions, another trophy.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Argentina back-to-back Rugby rugby championship South Africa Winning