South Africa edge out Argentina to retain Rugby Championship

South Africa 29

Argentina 27

COBUS REINACH AND Malcolm Marx scored two tries apiece as South Africa beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham to win successive Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history.

The world champions’ relentless forward power ultimately proved the difference as they overturned a 10-point deficit after Argentina led 13-3 early in the first half, with the Springboks retaining the title on points difference from New Zealand.

Argentina were still 13-10 up at half-time thanks to the first of two Bautista Delguy tries and two penalties from Santiago Carreras, with the Springboks’ points coming via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty and a converted try from scrum-half Reinach.

But hooker Marx’s try early in the second half saw the Springboks lead for the first time at 15-13 before Reinach’s second of the match gave the Springboks breathing space.

And after Marx went over again, South Africa led 29-13 heading into the last quarter.

Delguy’s second try, in the 66th minute, gave Argentina renewed hope and with three minutes left Carreras’ penalty from the half-way line, which would have reduced South Africa’s lead to six points, hit the right post.

Carreras’ superb cross-kick allowed Argentina replacement Rodrigo Isgro to have the last word with a fine try, but the Pumas’ fightback was just too late to deny the Springboks, the double-defending world champions, another trophy.

