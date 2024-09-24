Surprise start for Libbok as Etzebeth set for Springboks record

FLY-HALF MANIE Libbok was a surprise choice as South Africa made nine changes for a Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina in Mbombela on Saturday.

The final round showdown will see lock Eben Etzebeth win a record 128th Springboks cap, overtaking fellow forward Victor Matfield.

Libbok and Etzebeth are promoted after coming off the bench last Saturday when South Africa lost 29-28 to Argentina after a thriller in Santiago del Estero.

The other changes include three in the backline with wing Cheslin Kolbe, centre Damian de Allende and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse chosen.

Captain Siya Kolisi, who will play with a fractured nose, fellow flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, prop Frans Malherbe and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are recalled to the pack.

Coach Rassie Erasmus gambled last weekend by fielding an experimental team and it would have paid off had Libbok not missed a 35-metre penalty from a slight angle in the last minute.

A talented player with ball in hand, Libbok has often failed from the tee at Test level, though, and vastly experienced playmaker Handre Pollard was expected to start against Los Pumas.

Erasmus backed Libbok, saying “the general play of Manie is fantastic, and he brings a lot of energy and play-making abilities to the backline.

“He dictates play well, so we back him fully to do the job for us at fly-half.

- ‘Find solutions’ -

“It is not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking, it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.”

As Etzebeth prepares for a special occasion, Erasmus said “If we can win the title and finish the competition off with a victory it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben.

“We will give everything to make this a special day for him.

“As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok.

“We are all very proud of him and want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him,” added the coach.

South Africa have 19 points, Argentina 14, New Zealand 11 and Australia four ahead of the final round in the southern hemisphere championship.

To become champions for the first time, Argentina must win by more than seven points and secure a bonus point by scoring at least three tries more than South Africa.

South Africa

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements:

Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am