Siya Kolisi after last year's World Cup final. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Speculation

Fickou to 'respect' Kolisi's Racing 92 departure decision

Double World Cup winner Kolisi, 33, has been linked with a move back to the Sharks in Durban.
3.24pm, 2 Sep 2024
RACING 92 CENTRE Gael Fickou said on Monday he will “respect” Siya Kolisi’s choice if the South Africa captain decides to leave the French club after just one year of a three-year deal.

According to website RugbyPass, an American businessman has offered to pay for Kolisi’s transfer with the flanker’s family homesick in the French capital.

“His choice will be the right one for him,” France centre Fickou told AFP.

“If he feels like his family are not well settled in France and that he needs to be down there, then I understand it and we will respect that.

Kolisi’s arrival after last year’s World Cup was heralded as a major factor in turning Racing from glamourous also-rans, whose roster of former players includes the likes of Dan Carter, Jonny Sexton and Finn Russell, into genuine title contenders.

Fickou says that Kolisi’s departure will not affect the team’s preparations for the new Top 14 season which begins this weekend with new star signing Owen Farrell expcted to make his debut at Castres.
“No one is indispensable at Racing,” said Fickou. “We’ll find other solutions.”

Kolisi suffered a facial injury in the Springboks’ Rugby Championship win over New Zealand last weekend and is a doubt for this Saturday’s re-match.

Kolisi is only expected back with the club in late-September after the end of the Rugby Championship.

AFP
