SOUTH AFRICA HEAD coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for consistency in selection for their penultimate Championship match, against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, making minimal changes to the side that secured a record 43-10 victory against the All Blacks in Wellington less than two weeks ago.
Minor tweaks to the #Springboks team for Saturday's clash against Argentina in Durban 💛💚
Erasmus has made two changes to the starting XV – which will be led by Siya Kolisi in his 97th Test – with the experienced Eben Etzebeth and Damian Willemse taking over from the injured Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi at lock and full-back.
As a result, Damian de Allende returns at inside centre alongside Canan Moodie.
The three changes on the replacements bench, which again feature five forwards and three backs, are the inclusion of Boan Venter at prop, which sees Jan-Hendrik Wessels serve as the replacement hooker, while scrum-half Morne van den Berg takes over from Grant Williams, who is “nursing a niggle,” according to the Springboks.
The fourth-placed Pumas (nine points) trail the top-placed Wallabies (11 points) in the Rugby Championship standings by just two points, while the Springboks are in second place and the All Blacks third, tied on 10 points.
All four sides have won two and lost two games so far.
Springboks make three changes for Argentina clash
South Africa:
15. Damian Willemse
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Canan Moodie
12. Damian de Allende
11. Ethan Hooker
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Ox Nche
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
17. Boan Venter
18. Wilco Louw
19. RG Snyman
20. Kwagga Smith
21. Morne van den Berg
22. Manie Libbok
23. Andre Esterhuizen
Rugby rugby championship the rugby championship