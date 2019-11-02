This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southampton loanee stars as Celtic cruise into another League Cup final

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored twice in a 5-2 victory over Hibernian.

By AFP Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,232 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4877022
Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring.
Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC EASED INTO a fourth straight Scottish League Cup final as Mohamed Elyounoussi and Scott Brown each scored twice in a 5-2 victory over Hibernian at Hampden.

On-loan Southampton winger Elyounoussi is enjoying a new lease of life with the Glasgow giants and opened the scoring with a powerful header from James Forrest’s cross before Callum McGregor tapped into an empty net from Odsonne Edouard’s chip over Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Melker Hallberg briefly cut the Edinburgh side’s deficit in half before Edouard was the creator again for Elyounoussi to smash home his seventh goal in seven games.

Forrest and Elyounoussi then hit the woodwork early in the second half as Celtic threatened to run riot.

But when the fourth goal did arrive, Hibs were masters of their own downfall as Maxwell flapped at a corner and Celtic captain Brown swept home the first of a rare double.

Hibs responded quickly through Florian Kamberi, but it was too little, too late with the pressure on manager Paul Heckingbottom ramped up once more with his side just a point off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Brown sealed a 30th straight domestic cup victory for the holders in stoppage time at the second attempt after Maxwell did well to block his first effort.

Celtic will now face old rivals Rangers or Hearts, who face off in the second semi-final on Sunday, for the first silverware of the Scottish season on 8 December.

- © AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie