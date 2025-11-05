Bazunu returns as Southampton end losing run in first match since Will Still sacking

QPR 1

Southampton 2

MANAGERLESS SOUTHAMPTON ENDED their losing run with a 2-1 victory at QPR in their first match since the sacking of Will Still.

Teenager Jay Robinson’s deflected strike put the visitors ahead early in the second half and Leo Scienza’s brilliant goal — sent on his way by Finn Azaz — doubled their lead.

A fantastic solo run and finish from Léo Scienza! 😍 pic.twitter.com/PjzY97lclr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 5, 2025

Rumarn Burrell pulled a goal back but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser, slumping to a third consecutive defeat.

Southampton had lost their previous three matches, with Saturday’s home defeat by Preston resulting in Still losing his job, and were without a win in five.

With Under-21s coach Tonda Eckert in interim charge, the Irish contingent featured prominently at Loftus Road. Gavin Bazunu was restored to the starting XI for the first time since September, while Ryan Manning also started and Azaz was a second-half substitute. Jimmy Dunne played the full game for QPR.

The Saints made a determined start and appealed in vain for an early penalty when Manning went down under pressure from Paul Smyth at the far post as he attempted to get to Tom Fellows’ cross.

But Southampton came under pressure for much of the rest of the first half, largely because of the set-piece deliveries of Ilias Chair.

After the visitors failed to clear Chair’s corner, Nicolas Madsen’s shot was blocked by Flynn Downes, before another Chair corner was headed wide by an unchallenged Liam Morrison.

Another Chair delivery, this time a free-kick from the right, caused more alarm for Southampton and the ball dropped to Burrell, in space on the right of the penalty area, but the striker’s heavy touch led to a great chance being wasted.

Morrison then sent a fizzing long-range strike just over and Chair fired wide of the near post as Rangers continued to threaten before the interval.

But Southampton went ahead against the run of play 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of Robinson’s second senior goal – and some help from Amadou Mbengue.

Robinson nudged Mbengue off the ball, Adam Armstrong pounced and then teed up the teenager, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Mbengue and looped into the net.

Worse followed for Rangers, who have now won just two of their past 13 Championship games at home, when Scienza made it 2-0 in stunning fashion on 69 minutes.

The Brazilian collected the ball near the halfway line, drifted in from the left and curled a fantastic right-footed shot beyond keeper Paul Nardi from 30 yards.

Burrell netted four minutes later, beating the offside trap to nudge Jonathan Varane’s ball over the around keeper Bazunu and applying the finish despite Jack Stephens’ attempt to clear off the line.