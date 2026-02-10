Ryan Manning on target as Southampton produce thrilling four-goal turnaround

SOUTHAMPTON STAGED stunning comeback from 3-0 down at Leicester with four goals in the last 30 minutes earning a 4-3 victory.

Leicester interim Andy King looked set for his first victory since taking charge after first-half goals from on-loan Manchester City youngster Divine Mukasa, Patson Daka and Abdul Fatawu.

But once substitute Ross Stewart had reduced the deficit, the hosts’ brittle confidence was exposed with Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning and Shea Charles also pouncing to leave King’s men without a win in six outings and put the home fans in mutinous mood.

Seven years after thrashing them 9-0 at St Mary’s and only two after plundering five during Southampton’s last trip to the King Power Stadium, City began the match with high hopes of clawing back three of the six points they were recently deducted by the EFL.

But, still searching for a permanent manager following Marti Cifuentes’ departure and languishing perilously close to the relegation zone, the hosts are a very different beast to the one the visitors encountered here in April 2024.

Nevertheless, having seen Cameron Archer inexplicably turn Leo Scienza’s cross over the bar from six yards out, City initially found themselves dreaming of another landslide win after netting in the ninth and 13th minutes.

Mukasa, making his only his second appearance for King’s side and first inside this ground, punished Archer for what was a woeful miss by drilling Daka’s lay-off past Daniel Peretz.

Then, having created the chance his new team-mate converted, the Zambian doubled City’s advantage after pouncing on Tom Fellows’ misplaced backpass.

The former West Brom midfielder did not spot Daka before casually stroking the ball in the direction of Peretz. But, alert to his opponent’s intentions, Daka seized possession and rounded the Israel international before finding the back of the net.

Advertisement

Southampton held an impromptu group discussion in the middle of the pitch after being breached twice during the opening period.

Their get-together did not have the desired effect, with Fatawu stretching City’s lead still further in the 29th minute.

After controlling Mukasa’s pass with a confident touch, his angled drive from distance left Peretz grasping at thin air.

Stephy Mavididi was inches away from heaping even more misery on Southampton, but could not twist a curling attempt inside the far post.

On one of the rare occasions Tonda Eckert’s side did threaten, Caleb Okoli’s lunging block prevented Archer’s shot from reaching Asmir Begovic.

Stewart’s delightful 61st-minute finish, which saw him guide home Scienza’s pass, set the comeback in motion.

With eight minutes remaining, Stephens converted with his right foot following a defensive melee before Manning headed home from close range five minutes later, with Scienza again the provider.

Charles, who like Stewart and Manning had been introduced as Eckert rang the changes, thundered an unstoppable effort past Begovic deep into added time.

Elsewhere, in League One, Glenn Whelan suffered defeat in interim charge of Wigan Athletic alongside Graham Barrow.

Paudie O’Connor scored the winner for Reading in a 2-1 victory at the DW Stadium.

Whelan’s next game at the helm is Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Arsenal.