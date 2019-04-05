This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men departed Anfield with yet another dramatic, last-gasp three points on Sunday as the Reds seek a first league title in 29 years. Toby Alderweireld’s 90th minute own goal condemned Spurs to a deflating defeat but only served to increase the belief that this could be Liverpool’s year.

Whisper that thought quietly though, because there’s still plenty of twists and turns left in this drama yet. Tonight Southampton welcome Klopp’s side to St Mary’s looking to keep their own Premier League battle alive.

It’s a battle at the opposite end of the table, though, as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men continue their quest to avoid relegation. The Saints are flying high at the minute, with Sunday’s 1-0 win at Brighton their third victory in their last four league outings.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Looking at the cold hard facts, tonight probably represent one of Liverpool’s trickiest remaining hurdles between now and the end of the season. The Reds face further tests against Chelsea at Anfield, Cardiff away, Huddersfield at home, Newcastle away and finally Wolves on Merseyside.

A point is of little use tonight, with Liverpool seeking to reclaim top spot ahead of Man City with a game extra played. It’s finely balanced, everyone’s nerves are absolutely shot and it promises to be another action-packed night full of intrigue and dramatic plot points.

Kick-off is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 7.45pm, with tonight’s game is live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.

Aaron Gallagher
