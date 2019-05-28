This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spanish footballers arrested as part of match-fixing investigation

Police have confirmed an operation to clamp down on corruption in Spain’s top two divisions is underway.

By AFP Tuesday 28 May 2019, 11:24 AM
La Liga's logo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
La Liga's logo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEVERAL SPANISH FOOTBALLERS suspected of being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions were detained this morning, Spanish media report.

Contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was underway but refused to give any more details.

According to several local media, those detained include a former Real Madrid player, suspected of leading the organisation, other footballers or ex-footballers in the first division as well as the president of Huesca, 19th in the table this season. 

Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering.

© – AFP 2019

