Spanish footballers arrested as part of match-fixing investigation

SEVERAL SPANISH FOOTBALLERS suspected of being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions were detained this morning, Spanish media report.

Contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was underway but refused to give any more details.

According to several local media, those detained include a former Real Madrid player, suspected of leading the organisation, other footballers or ex-footballers in the first division as well as the president of Huesca, 19th in the table this season.

Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering.

© – AFP 2019

