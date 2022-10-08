Rahm grabs one-shot lead in bid for third Spanish Open

JON RAHM FIRED a brilliant six-under-par 65 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Spanish Open, as he closes in on a third title in his home tournament.

The former world number one carded six birdies in a bogey-free day, edging one stroke clear of playing partner Min Woo Lee of Australia.

The duo both birdied the par-four 18th hole, with Rahm driving the green.

Rahm is hoping to become the first three-time winner of the Spanish Open since Seve Ballesteros 27 years ago.

He is 16-under for the tournament this week.

“I wish most of my rounds could as organised as this one,” said Rahm.

“Hopefully I can play another round like that tomorrow.”

Jon Rahm after his third round 65 🎤



He will take a one shot lead going into the final round in Madrid.#AccionaOpen pic.twitter.com/0Q6bIL8k3d — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 8, 2022

Rahm will play alongside Lee for the fourth straight round as they go head-to-head for the title.

“It’s easy to feed off each other,” added Rahm.

“You know every time one of us is in the fairway there’s going to be a birdie look. You know birdies are coming.”

A group of six players are three shots off the pace in a tie for third, including Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and overnight co-leader Stephen Gallacher.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne had a solid round but is way off Rahm at this stage of the competition, 12 shots back. Niall Kearney had a 73 today which resulted in him dropping to a tie for 56th spot while Ulster’s Jonathan Caldwell finished with a three-over round of 74. He is in 64th.

Leading third-round scores from the European Tour’s Spanish Open in Madrid on Saturday (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated):

197 – Jon Rahm (ESP) 64-68-65

198 – Min Woo Lee (AUS) 67-65-66

200 – Louis de Jager (RSA) 71-64-65, Marc Warren 70-65-65, Eddie Pepperell 67-66-67, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 64-68-68, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 63-69-68, Stephen Gallacher 65-65-70

201 – Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 68-70-63, Zander Lombard (RSA) 69-66-66

202 – Renato Paratore (ITA) 67-69-66, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 64-69-69

203 – Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 66-71-66, Wu Ashun (CHN) 63-72-68, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP) 70-64-69, Hennie Du Plessis (RSA) 65-66-72, David Drysdale 65-66-72

SELECTED OTHERS

209- Paul Dunne 71-69-69

211 – Niall Kearney 69-69-73

214 – Jonathan Caldwell 69-71-74