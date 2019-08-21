Spike's weekend scrap called off, but new deal could see him fight for world title within two outings

CORK PUNCHER SPIKE O’Sullivan won’t fight in Boston this weekend as intended due to an issue with his visa application, manager-trainer Paschal Collins has confirmed.

The moustached Mahon man [30-3, 21KOs], now operating down at light-middleweight in a final pursuit of a world title, was due to take on unheralded Argentinian Diego Adrian Marocchi [18-4-1, 14KOs] in an eight-round Murphys Boxing headliner at the state-of-the-art Encore Boston Harbor resort this Friday.

However, Collins pulled the plug on the bout when doubts emerged as to whether or not Spike and his team could reach Boston long enough in advance of Friday’s event.

Spike [30-3, 21KOs], who is co-promoted by two American companies in Golden Boy and Murphys Boxing, and has fought 14 times in the States as a professional, will instead have a “big fight” in October in a bid to seal a world-title shot at 154 pounds, per Collins.

The Celtic Warrior Gym head honcho said of O’Sullivan that “his visa application proved complicated even though he has already had three successful visas in the past.

The US consulate at the last minute has requested more information on Spike which means Spike might or might not be in Boston in time for his fight. Rather than risk arriving in the States too close to the fight and more importantly taking Spike’s health into consideration we have been offered a new fight deal with both Golden Boy and Murphys Boxing which we have accepted, with the first big fight happening in October this year.

If Spike can win his October outing it will be “followed by a world title fight”, Collins added, in “either late 2019 or early 2020″.

An announcement regarding that autumn bout will be made soon.