Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

Sponsor drops Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell over LIV defection

The Royal Bank of Canada ended its sponsorship of the golfers.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 10:29 PM
10 minutes ago 653 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5780948
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE ROYAL Bank of Canada ended its sponsorship of golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell on Wednesday after they were included in the field for the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England.

The 54-hole tournament starts on June 9 in England, the same day that the RBC Canadian Open begins in Toronto.

A day after the RBC Open issued a statement saying officials were “disappointed” former world number one Johnson had made the decision to play the LIV circuit, RBC itself confirmed it had severed ties with both Johnson and 2010 US Open winner McDowell of Northern Ireland.

“As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players,” RBC said in the statement. “We wish them well in their future endeavours.”

The move came as the US PGA Tour confirmed that it would pursue disciplinary action against tour members who play in the money-spinning LIV series without authorization.

The PGA Tour declined to grant releases to any players for the London tournament.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Johnson, a two-time major champion, said in February he would stay loyal to the US Tour, but when 42-strong field for next week’s tournament was released he headed the list of players who will vie for a $25 million purse.

RBC isn’t the first sponsor to drop golfers over LIV Golf. International shipping company UPS dropped England’s Lee Westwood last month and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson lost a string of sponsors after his comments in February on the controversial tour and its Saudi financial backers.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie