Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 23 May

10am

AFL, Essendon v Richmond

TNT Sports 4

10.15am

Cricket, England v Zimbabwe, Test Day 2

Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am

Cricket, Ireland v West Indies, 2nd ODI

TNT Sports 1

10.30am

Reds v Hurricanes, Super Rugby

Sky Sports Action

11.45am

Cycling, Giro d’Italia

TNT Sports 3

12 noon

Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5pm

Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm

Cricket, England v West Indies, 2nd T20

Sky Sports Cricket

7pm

Rugby, Bath v Lyon, Challenge Cup final

Premier Sports 1

7.25pm

GAA, Kerry v Cork, Munster Minor Football final

TG4

7.30pm

Soccer, St Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, League of Ireland Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.30pm

Soccer, Napoli v Cagliari, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

7.30pm

Soccer, Como v Inter, Serie A

TNT Sports 2

7.45pm

Soccer, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United v Bohemians, Galway United v Cork City, Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division

LOITV

7.45pm

Soccer, Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers, Bray Wanderers v Wexford, Dundalk v Kerry, Finn Harps v UCD, Treaty United v Longford Town, League of Ireland First Division

LOITV

Ireland play the West Indies in ODIs on Friday and Sunday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday 24 May

1am

NBA, Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks, Game 2

TNT Sports 1

3.15am

AFL, Carlton v GWS Giants

TNT Sports 2

7am

AFL, Hawthorn v Brisbane

TNT Sports 3

10.15am

Cricket, England v Zimbabwe, Test Day 3

Sky Sports Cricket

10.30am

AFL, North Melbourne v Collingwood

TNT Sports 4

11.30am

Cycling, Giro d’Italia

TNT Sports 3

12.30pm

Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

1.45pm

Horse Racing, Irish Guineas Festival, The Curragh

RTÉ 1

2pm

Hurling, Carlow v Laois, Kildare v Down, Kerry v Westmeath, Joe McDonagh Cup

Clubber

2pm (also 1.30pm, Premier Sports 1)

Rugby, Northampton Saints v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Champions Cup final

RTÉ 2

2pm

Soccer, Aberdeen v Celtic, Scottish Cup final

Premier Sports 2

2pm

Soccer, Sheffield United v Sunderland, EFL Championship play-off final

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

2.10pm

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix qualifying

Sky Sports F1

4pm

GAA, Louth v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC

GAA+

4pm

Soccer, Arsenal v Barcelona, Uefa Women’s Champions League Final

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN

5pm

GAA, Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster Minor Hurling final

TG4

5pm

Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

6.25pm

GAA, Donegal v Tyrone, All-Ireland SFC

GAA+

6.35pm

Soccer, Arminia Bielefeld v Stuttgart, German Cup final

Premier Sports 2

7pm

Boxing, Josh Taylor v Ekow Essuman

DAZN

9.30pm

GAA, The Saturday Game

RTÉ 2

Donegal and Tyrone meet in the All-Ireland SFC on Saturday evening. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 25 May

1.30am

NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 3

TNT Sports 1

6am

AFL, Melbourne v Sydney Swans

TNT Sports 4

8.35am

Formula 2, Monaco Feature Race

Sky Sports F1

10am

Tennis, French Open

TNT Sports 4

10.15am

Cycling, Giro d’Italia

TNT Sports 3

10.15am

Cricket, England v Zimbabwe, Test Day 3

Sky Sports Cricket

12 noon

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient, EFL League One play-off final

Sky Sports Football

12 noon

Golf, Soudal Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

12.15pm

MotoGP, British Grand Prix

TNT Sports 2

12.45pm (also 7pm)

Tennis, French Open

TNT Sports 1

1pm

GAA, Mayo v Galway, Connacht Ladies Football final

Spórt TG4 YouTube

1pm

Soccer, Girona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

1.15pm

GAA, Offaly v Antrim, Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

GAA+

1.30pm

GAA, Dublin v Galway, Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

RTÉ 2

1.40pm

Horse Racing, Irish Guineas Festival, The Curragh

RTÉ 1

1.55pm

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1

2.30pm

GAA, Kerry v Waterford, Munster Ladies Football final

Spórt TG4 YouTube

3pm

Soccer, Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

3pm

Manchester United v Aston Villa, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

3.50pm

GAA, Cork v Waterford, Munster Senior Hurling Championship

RTÉ 2

4pm

Cricket, Ireland v West Indies, 3rd ODI

TNT Sports 2

5pm

GAA, Cavan v Tyrone, Ulster Minor Football final

TG4

5pm

Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7pm

Cricket, Pakistan Super League final

Sky Sports Cricket

7pm

Athletics, Diamond League Rabat

Virgin Media Two

8pm

Soccer, Athletic Club v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

9.30pm

GAA, The Sunday Game

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Soccer, Match of the Day

BBC One