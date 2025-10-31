The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 31 October
8.15am
Cricket, Australia v India, Second T20
TNT Sports 1
1pm
Tennis, ATP Paris
Sky Sports Tennis
7.30pm
EFL Championship, Wrexham v Coventry City
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Horse Racing, Breeders’ Cup
Virgin Two (also Sky Sports Racing, 8.30pm)
Saturday 1 November
Midnight
Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays, World Series Game 7*
TNT Sports 2
12.30am
Cricket, New Zealand v England, ODI
TNT Sports 1
1.30am
Golf, LPGA Maybank Championship
Sky Sports Golf
11am
EFL Championship, Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers
Sky Sports Main Event
11.30am
Women’s Super League, Chelsea v London City Lionesses
Sky Sports Premier League
12.25pm
EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Sky Sports+
12.30pm
Tennis, ATP Paris & WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis
1pm
Horse Racing, Wetherby (feat. Charlie Hall Chase)
Virgin One
2pm
Rugby, England v Australia
TNT Sports 1
2pm
Rugby League, England v Australia, Second Test
BBC One
2.30pm
GAA, St Brigid’s v Padraig Pearses, Roscommon SFC replay
Clubber
2.30pm
Premier League, Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Premier Sports 1
4pm
Rugby, South Africa v Japan
Premier Sports 2
4pm
League of Ireland, Drogheda United v Bohemians
Virgin Two
4.15pm
League of Ireland, Waterford v Galway United, Cork City v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic
LOITV
5pm
Rugby, Munster v Argentina XV
Access Munster
5pm
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Sky Sports Main Event
5.15pm
FA Cup, Brackley Town v Notts County
BBC Two
5.20pm
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Sky Sports Football
5.25pm
Soccer, Motherwell v St Mirren, Premier Sports Cup
Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
Rugby, Scotland v USA
TNT Sports 2
6pm
GAA, Old Leighlin (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois), Leinster SFC Club Championship
RTÉ 2
6.30pm
Premier League, Liverpool v Aston Villa
TNT Sports 1
7pm
Rugby, Ireland v New Zealand
Virgin One (also TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm)
7pm
Tennis, WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis
7pm
Boxing, Joshua Buatsi v Zach Parker
DAZN
7.30pm
Horse Racing, Breeders’ Cup
Sky Sports Racing (also Virgin Two, 8.30pm)
9pm
MMA, UFC Fight Night
TNT Sports 3
9pm
NBA, Sacramento Kings @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Match of the Day
BBC One
Sunday 2 November
Midnight
Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays, World Series Game 7*
TNT Sports 1
Midnight
Boxing, Lenier Pero v Jordan Thompson
DAZN
2am
NBA, Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30am
Golf, LPGA Maybank Championship
Sky Sports Golf
8.15am
Cycling, Criterium Singapore Road Race
TNT Sports 2
8.15am
Cricket, Australia v India, 3rd T20
TNT Sports 3
9am
Cricket, Women’s ODI World Cup Final
Sky Sports Cricket
11am
Women’s Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Sky Sports Football
11.15am
Serie A, Verona v Inter Milan
TNT Sports 2
1pm
Soccer, Celtic v Rangers, Premier Sports Cup
Premier Sports 1
1pm
Premier League, West Ham United v Newcastle United
Sky Sports Main Event
1.20pm
GAA, Baltinglass (Wicklow) v Athy (Kildare), Leinster SFC Club Championship
TG4
1.30pm
GAA, Summerhill (Meath) v Killoe Emmet Óg (Longford), Leinster SFC Club Championship
Clubber
1.30pm
Tennis, WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis
2pm
GAA, Rathgormack v The Nire, Waterford SFC final
Clubber
2pm
FA Cup, Eastleigh v Walsall
BBC Two
2.45pm
League of Ireland, Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, First Division play-off final
LOITV
3pm
GAA, Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Munster SHC Club Championship
TG4
4pm
Premier League, Manchester City v Bournemouth
Sky Sports Main Event
5.25pm
La Liga, Barcelona v Elche
Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
NFL, San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
Sky Sports+
7pm
NFL, Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm
Serie A, AC Milan v Roma
TNT Sports 1
9pm
NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sky Sports+
9.15pm
NFL, Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Match of the Day 2
BBC One
