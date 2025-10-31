More Stories
Shamrock Rovers' Dylan Watts, Ireland's Jack Crowley, and Na Piarsaigh's Peter Casey. INPHO
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Ireland face the All Blacks, the final day of the League of Ireland season, and the GAA club championships heat up.
7.01am, 31 Oct 2025

Friday 31 October

8.15am
Cricket, Australia v India, Second T20
TNT Sports 1

1pm
Tennis, ATP Paris
Sky Sports Tennis

7.30pm
EFL Championship, Wrexham v Coventry City
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Horse Racing, Breeders’ Cup
Virgin Two (also Sky Sports Racing, 8.30pm)

Saturday 1 November

Midnight
Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays, World Series Game 7*
TNT Sports 2

12.30am
Cricket, New Zealand v England, ODI
TNT Sports 1

1.30am
Golf, LPGA Maybank Championship
Sky Sports Golf

11am
EFL Championship, Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers
Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am
Women’s Super League, Chelsea v London City Lionesses
Sky Sports Premier League

12.25pm
EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
Sky Sports+

12.30pm
Tennis, ATP Paris & WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis

1pm
Horse Racing, Wetherby (feat. Charlie Hall Chase)
Virgin One 

2pm
Rugby, England v Australia
TNT Sports 1

2pm
Rugby League, England v Australia, Second Test
BBC One

2.30pm
GAA, St Brigid’s v Padraig Pearses, Roscommon SFC replay
Clubber

2.30pm
Premier League, Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Premier Sports 1

4pm
Rugby, South Africa v Japan
Premier Sports 2

4pm
League of Ireland, Drogheda United v Bohemians
Virgin Two

4.15pm
League of Ireland, Waterford v Galway United, Cork City v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic
LOITV

5pm
Rugby, Munster v Argentina XV
Access Munster

5pm
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Sky Sports Main Event

5.15pm
FA Cup, Brackley Town v Notts County
BBC Two

5.20pm
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Sky Sports Football

5.25pm
Soccer, Motherwell v St Mirren, Premier Sports Cup
Premier Sports 1

5.30pm
Rugby, Scotland v USA
TNT Sports 2

6pm
GAA, Old Leighlin (Carlow) v Portarlington (Laois), Leinster SFC Club Championship
RTÉ 2

6.30pm
Premier League, Liverpool v Aston Villa
TNT Sports 1

7pm
Rugby, Ireland v New Zealand
Virgin One (also TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm)

7pm
Tennis, WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis

7pm
Boxing, Joshua Buatsi v Zach Parker
DAZN

7.30pm
Horse Racing, Breeders’ Cup
Sky Sports Racing (also Virgin Two, 8.30pm)

9pm
MMA, UFC Fight Night
TNT Sports 3

9pm
NBA, Sacramento Kings @ Milwaukee Bucks
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm
Match of the Day
BBC One

Sunday 2 November

Midnight
Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays, World Series Game 7*
TNT Sports 1

Midnight
Boxing, Lenier Pero v Jordan Thompson
DAZN

2am
NBA, Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons
Sky Sports Main Event

4.30am
Golf, LPGA Maybank Championship
Sky Sports Golf

8.15am
Cycling, Criterium Singapore Road Race
TNT Sports 2

8.15am
Cricket, Australia v India, 3rd T20
TNT Sports 3

9am
Cricket, Women’s ODI World Cup Final
Sky Sports Cricket

11am
Women’s Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Sky Sports Football

11.15am
Serie A, Verona v Inter Milan
TNT Sports 2

1pm
Soccer, Celtic v Rangers, Premier Sports Cup
Premier Sports 1

1pm
Premier League, West Ham United v Newcastle United
Sky Sports Main Event

1.20pm
GAA, Baltinglass (Wicklow) v Athy (Kildare), Leinster SFC Club Championship
TG4

1.30pm
GAA, Summerhill (Meath) v Killoe Emmet Óg (Longford), Leinster SFC Club Championship
Clubber

1.30pm
Tennis, WTA Finals
Sky Sports Tennis

2pm
GAA, Rathgormack v The Nire, Waterford SFC final
Clubber

2pm
FA Cup, Eastleigh v Walsall
BBC Two

2.45pm
League of Ireland, Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, First Division play-off final
LOITV

3pm
GAA, Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Munster SHC Club Championship
TG4

4pm
Premier League, Manchester City v Bournemouth
Sky Sports Main Event

5.25pm
La Liga, Barcelona v Elche
Premier Sports 1

5.30pm
NFL, San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
Sky Sports+

7pm
NFL, Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm
Serie A, AC Milan v Roma
TNT Sports 1

9pm
NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders
Sky Sports+

9.15pm
NFL, Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm
Match of the Day 2
BBC One 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie