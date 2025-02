How many goals has Adam Idah scored in his last three games for Celtic? Alamy 2 5

3 4

Which of these players did NOT score a try for Ireland against England last Saturday? INPHO Jamison Gibson-Park James Lowe

Tadhg Beirne Dan Sheehan

The NFL have announced they will play a game in which city in 2026? Alamy Melbourne Tokyo

Dubai Singapore

Which horse won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last weekend? INPHO Grangeclare West Fact To File

Galopin des Champs Monty's Star

Vikki Wall marked her Meath comeback last Monday by scoring how many goals? INPHO 4 2

3 1

Where has Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu moved on loan to? INPHO Anderlecht Genk

Club Brugge Standard Liege

Which Cork forward was ruled out this week for rest of the year with a cruciate injury? INPHO Conor Lehane Padraig Power

Seamus Harnedy Alan Connolly

Which Ulster rugby coach announced this week he was leaving the province? INPHO Dan Soper Richie Murphy

Jonny Bell Jimmy Duffy

How many PGA Tour wins does Rory McIlroy now have after last Sunday's victory at Pebble Beach? Alamy 29 23

27 25