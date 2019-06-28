Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Martin O'Neill has been sacked by Nottingham Forest, but where did they finish in the Championship last season? 9th 10th

11th 12th

2. Who did Offaly beat in the Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final earlier this week? Kilkenny Dublin

Wexford Galway

3. How much did Manchester United reportedly spend (excluding add-ons) to lure 21-year-old Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford? €35 million €40 million

€45 million €50 million

4. Leinster's new jersey is inspired by what objects that fell from the sky? Meteorites Comets

UFOs Asteroids

5. Shamrock Rovers signed highly-rated winger Neil Farrugia from what club? UCD Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers Galway United

6. What US soccer player said she won't be "going to the fucking White House" if her nation lift the Women’s World Cup? Alex Morgan Megan Rapinoe

Carli Lloyd Tobin Heath

7. Which Italian club have been banned from this season's Europa League? Inter Milan Atalanta

AC Milan Roma

8. What Mayo player looks set to miss the rest of the championship with a fractured wrist? Matthew Ruane Diarmuid O'Connor

Seamie O’Shea Donie Vaughan

9. Which Irish boxer secured a place in the European Games featherweight final in Minsk earlier today? Regan Buckley Michael Nevin

Kellie Harrington Michaela Walsh