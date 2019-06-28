TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines?
1. Martin O'Neill has been sacked by Nottingham Forest, but where did they finish in the Championship last season?
9th
10th
11th
12th
2. Who did Offaly beat in the Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final earlier this week?
Kilkenny
Dublin
Wexford
Galway
3. How much did Manchester United reportedly spend (excluding add-ons) to lure 21-year-old Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford?
€35 million
€40 million
€45 million
€50 million
4. Leinster's new jersey is inspired by what objects that fell from the sky?
Meteorites
Comets
UFOs
Asteroids
5. Shamrock Rovers signed highly-rated winger Neil Farrugia from what club?
UCD
Cabinteely
Cobh Ramblers
Galway United
6. What US soccer player said she won't be "going to the fucking White House" if her nation lift the Women’s World Cup?
Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe
Carli Lloyd
Tobin Heath
7. Which Italian club have been banned from this season's Europa League?
Inter Milan
Atalanta
AC Milan
Roma
8. What Mayo player looks set to miss the rest of the championship with a fractured wrist?
Matthew Ruane
Diarmuid O'Connor
Seamie O’Shea
Donie Vaughan
9. Which Irish boxer secured a place in the European Games featherweight final in Minsk earlier today?
Regan Buckley
Michael Nevin
Kellie Harrington
Michaela Walsh
10. Warren Gatland has signed a deal to join which New Zealand Super Rugby side?
Hurricanes
Crusaders
Chiefs
Sharks
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)