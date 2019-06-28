Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
30 minutes ago 3,082 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4701794

1. Martin O'Neill has been sacked by Nottingham Forest, but where did they finish in the Championship last season?
9th
10th

11th
12th
2. Who did Offaly beat in the Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final earlier this week?
Kilkenny
Dublin

Wexford
Galway
3. How much did Manchester United reportedly spend (excluding add-ons) to lure 21-year-old Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford?
€35 million
€40 million

€45 million
€50 million
4. Leinster's new jersey is inspired by what objects that fell from the sky?
Meteorites
Comets

UFOs
Asteroids
5. Shamrock Rovers signed highly-rated winger Neil Farrugia from what club?
UCD
Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers
Galway United
6. What US soccer player said she won't be "going to the fucking White House" if her nation lift the Women’s World Cup?
Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe

Carli Lloyd
Tobin Heath
7. Which Italian club have been banned from this season's Europa League?
Inter Milan
Atalanta

AC Milan
Roma
8. What Mayo player looks set to miss the rest of the championship with a fractured wrist?
Matthew Ruane
Diarmuid O'Connor

Seamie O’Shea
Donie Vaughan
9. Which Irish boxer secured a place in the European Games featherweight final in Minsk earlier today?
Regan Buckley
Michael Nevin

Kellie Harrington
Michaela Walsh
10. Warren Gatland has signed a deal to join which New Zealand Super Rugby side?
Hurricanes
Crusaders

Chiefs
Sharks
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

