Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named Player of the Match in Ireland's Rugby World Cup win over Russia? Garry Ringrose Andrew Conway

Rhys Ruddock Peter O'Mahony

Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy signed for which AFLW side this week? GWS Giants Collingwood

Melbourne FC North Melbourne

What did Rory McIlroy say he was 'sick' of this week? The media European Tour courses being too easy

The European Tour schedule His opponents

Which Liverpool player scored twice against RB Salzburg in Champions League action on Wednesday night? Sadio Mané Mohamed Salah

Andrew Robertson Roberto Firmino

Kerry defender Killian Young announced his inter-county retirement on Tuesday morning. How many All-Ireland titles did he sign off with? Two Four

Five Three

Ciara Mageean became the first Irish female to reach the world 1,500m final since Sonia O’Sullivan in 1997 last night. Which county is she from? Antrim Down

Derry Donegal

Who has been named as the Cork senior hurlers' new manager? Donal Óg Cusack Kieran Kingston

Jimmy Barry-Murphy Liam Cahill

Ireland defender Richard Keogh is facing up to 15 months out after a car accident. What age is the Derby captain? 30 32

31 33

Former Munster head coach Rob Penney has taken charge of which Super Rugby side? Waratahs Sunwolves

Brumbies Rebels