Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

By Emma Duffy Friday 4 Oct 2019, 5:00 PM
Who was named Player of the Match in Ireland's Rugby World Cup win over Russia?
Garry Ringrose
Andrew Conway

Rhys Ruddock
Peter O'Mahony
Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy signed for which AFLW side this week?
GWS Giants
Collingwood

Melbourne FC
North Melbourne
What did Rory McIlroy say he was 'sick' of this week?
The media
European Tour courses being too easy

The European Tour schedule
His opponents
Which Liverpool player scored twice against RB Salzburg in Champions League action on Wednesday night?
Sadio Mané
Mohamed Salah

Andrew Robertson
Roberto Firmino
Kerry defender Killian Young announced his inter-county retirement on Tuesday morning. How many All-Ireland titles did he sign off with?
Two
Four

Five
Three
Ciara Mageean became the first Irish female to reach the world 1,500m final since Sonia O’Sullivan in 1997 last night. Which county is she from?
Antrim
Down

Derry
Donegal
Who has been named as the Cork senior hurlers' new manager?
Donal Óg Cusack
Kieran Kingston

Jimmy Barry-Murphy
Liam Cahill
Ireland defender Richard Keogh is facing up to 15 months out after a car accident. What age is the Derby captain?
30
32

31
33
Former Munster head coach Rob Penney has taken charge of which Super Rugby side?
Waratahs
Sunwolves

Brumbies
Rebels
Who has stepped in to train Irish middleweight Jason Quigley ahead of his comeback fight in December?
Billy Walsh
Zaur Antia

Andy Lee
Bernard Dunne
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

