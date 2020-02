1. What former Barcelona player had a well-publicised row with Leo Messi this week? Carles Puyol Yaya Touré

Eric Abidal Dani Alves

2. How many Irish players are on the books of clubs in the AFLW, which kicks off this weekend? 15 16

17 18

3. Tyrone received a major boost as Cathal McShane opted against a move to the AFL. What club does he play for? Errigal Ciarain Coalisland Fianna

Omagh Owen Roes

4. What English club did Aiden McGeady join on loan until the end of the season? Charlton Athletic Middlesbrough

Brentford Barnsley

5. In which US city will this year's NBA All-Star Game take place? Los Angeles Boston

New York Chicago

6. What player was called up from the Irish Sevens team to the Adam Griggs' 15s squad for Sunday's Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales? Neve Jones Larissa Muldoon

Dorothy Wall Hannah Tyrrell

7. Irish striker Cillian Sheridan is on the move again after joining Polish side Wisla Plock, but what country did he most recently play in? Cyprus New Zealand

Israel Bulgaria

8. What former England captain announced he is leaving his Premiership club at the end of the season after 16 years? Tom Wood Dylan Hartley

Tom Youngs Chris Robshaw

9. Liverpool's kids dumped Shrewsbury Town out of the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night. What visiting player put the ball past his own goalkeeper? Shaun Whalley Ro-Shaun Williams

Aaron Pierre Josh Laurent