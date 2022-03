Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed a new contract with Parma. What age will he be when the deal expires? Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/Zuma Press/PA Images 44 40

46 45

Who has been appointed to replace Marcelo Bielsa as the new manager of Leeds? Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON/DPA/PA Images Jesse Marsch Andy Rain/PA Wire/PA Images Sam Allardyce

Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images Claudio Ranieri David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images Harry Redknapp

Colin Kelly departed has manager of the Wicklow footballers. In what year was he appointed to the position? ©INPHO/Tom Maher 2019 2021

2020 2018

Which of these Ireland hockey internationals will line out in an All-Ireland club camogie final this weekend? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Deirdre Duke ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli Naomi Carroll

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Róisín Upton ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Katie Mullan

For how many weeks has Italy's Hame Faiva been suspended for, following his high tackle on Ireland's Dan Sheehan? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 3 2

4 6

Which former Liverpool player has been named as the manager of Cameroon? Magi Haroun/EMPICS Sport Rigobert Song Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images Robbie Fowler

Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport Michael Owen Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images Dirk Kuyt

What bizarre incident interrupted the League of Ireland clash between UCD and Shelbourne? ©INPHO/Ben Whitley A cat ran onto the field Smoke from flares descended onto the pitch

The floodlights turned off due to a power cut One of the pitch sprinklers went off

By how many shots did Shane Lowry finish behind winner Sepp Straka at the Honda Classic on Sunday? Marta Lavandier/AP/Press Association Images 3 1

2 5

Anthony Eddy has stepped away as the IRFU's director of women’s and 7s rugby after how many years in the role? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan 8 9

7 5