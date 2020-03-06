Know Your Sport? Our weekly quiz is here waiting for you

Galway side Sarsfields won the All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship on Sunday. Who netted their late winning goal? Orlaith McGrath Siobhan McGrath

Rachel Murray Sarah Spellman

With Covid-19 fears across the globe, what possible workaround was floated by Japanese Olympic officials this week? Hold it behind closed doors Spread the Games across numerous international cities like Euro 2020

Scale it back, focus on the athletics rather than golf, surfing, BMX and the like Postpone it until later in 2020

Sean O'Brien will make his London Irish debut tonight, when was the Tullow Tank's last game? World Cup warm-up v Italy World Cup quarter-final v New Zealand

Champions Cup final v Saracens Pro14 semi-final v Munster

What name did Ronaldinho use on the fake passport which was seized from him this week? His own name Miguel Sanchez

The real Ronaldo Lucas Leiva

What club does rugby panto villain Chris Ashton play for now? Saracens Sale

Harlequins Toulon

Who scored Ireland's winner in Thursday night's Euro 2021 qualifier against Greece? Diane Caldwell Ruesha Littlejohn

Denise O’Sullivan Niamh Fahey

Matt Doherty has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for February. Who was the last Irish player to win the gong? Jack Grealish Jonathan Walters

Robbie Keane Roy Keane

What city will play host to Katie Taylor's hotly-anticipated bout against Amanda Serrano? Manchester London

Las Vegas Boston

The new GAA president Larry McCarthy is a New York delegate but where is he originally from? Kerry Cork

Clare Roscommon