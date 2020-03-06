TagsSee other tags
Tags
Know Your Sport? Our weekly quiz is here waiting for you
It ain’t the weekend until you get your grade.
Galway side Sarsfields won the All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship on Sunday. Who netted their late winning goal?
Orlaith McGrath
Siobhan McGrath
Rachel Murray
Sarah Spellman
With Covid-19 fears across the globe, what possible workaround was floated by Japanese Olympic officials this week?
Hold it behind closed doors
Spread the Games across numerous international cities like Euro 2020
Scale it back, focus on the athletics rather than golf, surfing, BMX and the like
Postpone it until later in 2020
Sean O'Brien will make his London Irish debut tonight, when was the Tullow Tank's last game?
World Cup warm-up v Italy
World Cup quarter-final v New Zealand
Champions Cup final v Saracens
Pro14 semi-final v Munster
What name did Ronaldinho use on the fake passport which was seized from him this week?
His own name
Miguel Sanchez
The real Ronaldo
Lucas Leiva
What club does rugby panto villain Chris Ashton play for now?
Saracens
Sale
Harlequins
Toulon
Who scored Ireland's winner in Thursday night's Euro 2021 qualifier against Greece?
Diane Caldwell
Ruesha Littlejohn
Denise O’Sullivan
Niamh Fahey
Matt Doherty has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for February. Who was the last Irish player to win the gong?
Jack Grealish
Jonathan Walters
Robbie Keane
Roy Keane
What city will play host to Katie Taylor's hotly-anticipated bout against Amanda Serrano?
Manchester
London
Las Vegas
Boston
The new GAA president Larry McCarthy is a New York delegate but where is he originally from?
Kerry
Cork
Clare
Roscommon
Name the goalkeeper who saved a penalty from the much-discussed Troy Parrott in a shoot-out this week
Ben Foster
Lukasz Fabianski
Joe Hart
Tim Krul
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)