Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Representing Australia, Sinead Diver finished seventh in last Sunday's London Marathon. What county does she originally hail from? Meath Mayo

Monaghan Westmeath

Ireland is hosting the U17 Euros over the coming weeks. Where will the final be staged? Tallaght Stadium Tolka Park

Turner's Cross The Showgrounds

Navan O'Mahony's garnered widespread support for what new rule introduced around 'nursery' sessions for children age 4-6? Ban on attending parents using mobile phones Ban on Premier League jerseys

Kick-passing only Punch in the head is now a straight red card

Which of these successful rugby coaches did not confirm that they would take up a new job this week? Shaun Edwards Joe Schmidt

Philip Doyle Robin McBryde

Joe Canning playfully pointed out that his nephew was enjoying his 'few pints' in Sydney. What sport is Jack Canning currently focusing on according to uncle Joe? Gaelic Football Australian football

Hurling Rugby Union

Mauricio Pochettino turned to which iconic movie hero for an inspirational quote before this week's Champions League loss to Ajax? Maximus Decimus Meridius Aragorn, son of Arathorn (aka Strider)

President Thomas J Whitmore Buzz Lightyear

The son of which former heavyweight boxing champion was this week signed up by NFL team the Carolina Panthers? Mike Tyson Wladimir Klitschko

Evander Holyfield Lennox Lewis

Ruby Walsh retired after 24 years in the saddle. How many Cheltenham Gold Cups has he won? 1 2

3 4

French international rugby player Mathieu Bastareaud has committed to playing rugby in which city next year? Paris London

New York Glasgow