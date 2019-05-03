TagsSee other tags
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
Get yourself some sports trivia before hitting the Bank Holiday weekend.
Representing Australia, Sinead Diver finished seventh in last Sunday's London Marathon. What county does she originally hail from?
Meath
Mayo
Monaghan
Westmeath
Ireland is hosting the U17 Euros over the coming weeks. Where will the final be staged?
Tallaght Stadium
Tolka Park
Turner's Cross
The Showgrounds
Navan O'Mahony's garnered widespread support for what new rule introduced around 'nursery' sessions for children age 4-6?
Ban on attending parents using mobile phones
Ban on Premier League jerseys
Kick-passing only
Punch in the head is now a straight red card
Which of these successful rugby coaches did not confirm that they would take up a new job this week?
Shaun Edwards
Joe Schmidt
Philip Doyle
Robin McBryde
Joe Canning playfully pointed out that his nephew was enjoying his 'few pints' in Sydney. What sport is Jack Canning currently focusing on according to uncle Joe?
Gaelic Football
Australian football
Hurling
Rugby Union
Mauricio Pochettino turned to which iconic movie hero for an inspirational quote before this week's Champions League loss to Ajax?
Maximus Decimus Meridius
Aragorn, son of Arathorn (aka Strider)
President Thomas J Whitmore
Buzz Lightyear
The son of which former heavyweight boxing champion was this week signed up by NFL team the Carolina Panthers?
Mike Tyson
Wladimir Klitschko
Evander Holyfield
Lennox Lewis
Ruby Walsh retired after 24 years in the saddle. How many Cheltenham Gold Cups has he won?
1
2
3
4
French international rugby player Mathieu Bastareaud has committed to playing rugby in which city next year?
Paris
London
New York
Glasgow
Lionel Messi reached what jaw-dropping goal-scoring landmark during his midweek masterclass against Liverpool?
100th Champions League goal
150th Champions League goal
500th goal for Barcelona
600th goal for Barcelona
You scored out of !
GOLD
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
BRONZE
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
SILVER
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
