Serena's farewell, Best and Charlton's feud and the rest of the week's best sportswriting

1. The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn’t get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn’t show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually it’s extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.

Serena Williams says farewell to tennis in Vogue.

2. ‘They’re leaving the hurling pitch now,’ a Garda had told some of the crowd some time earlier. Two old men in short sleeves sitting in the shade of Tony Brennan’s bar agreed they’d be here within 10 minutes.

It took longer. Two garda outriders, with lights silently flashing, showed a massive party of mourners, led by Dillon’s parents, Dan & Hazel and sisters Shannon & Kellie, in the road.

Dozens of young school children, immaculately turned out in green and yellow, formed a poignant guard of honour.

Outside the local post office, the club colours flew, so often a proud standard for locals to rally around. It is still and Dillon’s coffin was draped in the flag, as well as Tipperary’s famous blue and yellow.

Adrian Russell beautifully details Dillon Quirke’s funeral for The Irish Examiner.

3. When Matt Busby retired in 1969, Manchester United’s three exceptional talents, three winners of the Ballon d’Or, were in decline. Bobby Charlton was 31 and age was closing in. Denis Law was 29 but had never fully recovered from his knee injury. George Best was 22 but had already won his last trophy.

“I represented the future of Manchester United – or should have done,” Best acknowledged. “Charlton represented the past.” That was not simply about age; it was also about attitude. Best once said that he was “grateful” to have been born in 1946 and not 1926. “We don’t have to stick rigidly to the short back and sides and wear-your-club-blazer-at-all-times routine of the past,” he said.